Two Texas Longhorns Named Preseason Baseball All-Americans
AUSTIN - As a new era of Texas baseball approaches with head coach Jim Schlossnagle taking over the team, two Longhorns have received preseason honors from D1Baseball. Both were starters in their respective positions last season, with Max Belyeu moving around the outfield and Jalin Flores being the shortstop. The duo both received third-team honors.
In his sophomore season, Belyeu was named Big 12 Player of the Year, batting .329 and leading the team with 18 home runs. He also knocked in 55 RBIs. A sure-handed outfielder, former head coach David Pierce relied on his strong arm and quick thinking to assist the infield when the Texas pitching would ultimately collapse.
Flores, also a junior, matched Belyeu in total home runs while batting .340 and bringing in 79 RBIs. The shortstop was stellar, recording 84 punch-outs outs and 161 assists for an overall fielding percentage of .953.
Both known leaders on the team, the veteran's presence will be key to starting a new era of Texas baseball. After the team fell in the College Station regional, Belyeu and Flores were named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Team.
After the conclusion of the 2024 season, Flores was named a NCWBA Second Team All-American and Belyeu a Third Team All-American.
For the junior duo, the goal for this season is consistent with what it always is for the historic program, get to Omaha for the College World Series and win. The Longhorns have made more appearances in the championship tournament with 38, but have not claimed the title since 2005. Texas missed out on a trip to Omaha the past two seasons but has made four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.
Now, Texas will make its baseball debut in the SEC, one of the best conferences in college baseball. With a new head coach in Schlossnagle, Belyeu and Flores will work with the team to bring the Texas Longhorns baseball team back to Omaha.
The season will begin informally on Feb 1 as Texas will play its annual alumni game and then officially start on Feb 14 at the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
