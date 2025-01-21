Texas Forward Madison Booker Named SEC Player of the Week
Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker earned the SEC Player of the Week title after the team's 38-point win over No. 8 Maryland.
The historic win marked No. 7 Texas' largest win margin over a top-10 opponent, and Booker dominated the game with 28 points and going 13-of-19 shooting from the field.
Booker has been averaging nearly 50 percent shooting from the field this season, and earlier in the week scored 22 points against unranked Auburn on the road. The forward's award came after a 25 point per game average week shooting 19-of-31 from the field.
Against the Terappins, Booker had 20 points by half time. She was named the league's Preseason Player of the Year by both the media and the coaches.
Clearly, she's living up to the hype.
Booker was a key player in Texas' 2023-24 run to the Elite Eight, taking the place of injured point guard Rori Harmon. Even playing out of her natural position as a true freshman, Booker helped lead the team to its last Big 12 tournament title. Now, she's back in the forward role as Harmon returned to the team.
This is Booker's first weekly award this season. Texas freshmen Jordan Lee and Justice Carlton previously won the conference Freshman of the Week award, as well as national awards.
Next up for Booker and the Horns is another ranked game against No. 17 Tennessee at the Moody Center. The Volunteers will travel to Austin for the battle of the UTs on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. CT.
