Can Arch Manning Live Up To The Hype in 2025?
With Quinn Ewers heading to the NFL Draft after three years under center, a new era is beginning for the Texas Longhorns.
The Arch Manning era.
Next fall when the Longhorns head to Columbus for a rematch against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Manning will make his first start as the unquestioned No. 1 QB in the burnt orange and white.
And with that, will come immense, almost unfathomable, expectations.
Of course, Manning is no stranger to expectations. Even before his commitment to Texas, Manning's heritage and recruiting hype put him on a pedestal.
However, after just two starts and less than 100 passes thrown in his career, the hype train has officially reached critical mass.
Manning has already been named a front-runner for the 20205 Heisman Trophy. Bleacher Report has projected him as the best college football athlete in the next 25 years before the Longhorns' 2024 season even ended. Many have Texas ranked as the way-too-early 2025 preseason No. 1 team and national title favorites because of him.
As if that wasn't enough, there are already projections of Manning being selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Keep in mind - all of this has come before he has made a start as the team's QB1.
Obviously, these levels of unprecedented expectations surrounding Manning begs one question: can he live up to the hype?
Or better yet - is it even possible to live up to the hype? When taking into account the unrealistic expectations of the Texas Longhorns fan base, the answer is likely no.
This season, Quinn Ewers was one of the best quarterbacks in college football. He got his team to the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row, reached an SEC title game, beat Oklahoma and Texas A&M, and had Texas on the doorstep of reaching a national title game for the second consecutive year. He also threw for nearly 3500 yards and over 30 touchdowns - one of the best statistical seasons in school history - and finished third all-time at Texas in career passing yards and touchdowns.
For many Longhorns fans and national media members, none of that was good enough. Instead, were erroneously pushing for Manning to take over for Ewers as the starter.
Those are the kinds of expectations Manning will be dealing with from the moment he trots out onto the field in Columbus to take the first snap of the game for the Longhorns.
Unrelenting, unrealistic and unfathomable expectations.
So, what would it take for Manning to live up or exceed all of that insane - and continuously mounting - hype?
Based on the way things are trending, unless he brings home a national title and a Heisman Trophy and breaks every single season school passing record along the way, it is going to be very difficult.
Never mind that he is going to have to accomplish that feat with an almost entirely new offensive unit that is losing four of its five offensive line starters, its top tight end, No. 2 running back, and top three receivers to the NFL Draft.
Fortunately, Manning was built to withstand and tune out that kind of expectation. It won't be easy, but he won't be overwhelmed either.
This spring, Manning will get to work with his new-look offense and Steve Sarkisian and will enter the fall with the intent of leading his team to a national title. He will tune out all of the noise and he will be focused on the task at hand.
Perhaps that ends with the Longhorns winning a national title and Manning in New York for the Heisman ceremony. Or it might not.
Either way, Texas will be one of the biggest stories in college football from August 31 until January 19.
And Manning will be at the center of it.
