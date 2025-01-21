Texas Longhorns 'Revenge Game' Set vs. National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes
The stage is officially set for the Texas Longhorns to take on the 2025 College Football Playoff national champion in a historic revenge game.
The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 on Monday night to secure their ninth national title. Less than two weeks prior, the Buckeyes stormed past the Longhorns 28-14 in a Cotton Bowl battle where Texas went toe-to-toe with Ohio State up until the last five minutes.
Now the Longhorns will kick off their 2025-2026 season under rising starting quarterback Arch Manning by traveling to Columbus to face Ohio State with hopes of avenging a national championship dream cut short.
Both programs will see some major changes prior to the matchup, as both starting quarterbacks for Texas and Ohio State are headed to the NFL Draft this spring. Manning will replace four-year quarterback Quinn Ewers, while Alabama transfer Julian Sayin is projected to take the spot of Will Howard.
Although Texas has lost crucial talent and depth on both sides of the ball to the Draft, head coach Steve Sarkisian has already reloaded with the top recruiting class of 2025, including four five-star commits, and will keep key players such as QB Arch Manning, defensive back Michael Taaffe, wide receiver Ryan Wingo, running back Quintrevion Wisner, defensive lineman Collin Simmons, and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.
On the other hand, Ohio State will lose core seniors such as defensive end Jack Sawyer, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who all made plays against Texas.
However, the program returns one of the most elite wide receivers in college football, Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes defensive line might be young next season, but their offense could remain just as dominant if star running back Quinshon Judkins announces his return.
This won't be the Longhorns' first time facing a reining national champion, as they defeated the 2024 title winner, the Michigan Wolverines, in Ann Arbor 31-12 during Week 2 of this season.
Texas now hopes to have a similar victory on Aug. 30 to mark the beginning of a highly-anticipated Manning era and its run as a predicted contender for the 2026 national champion.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Top Way-Too-Early Top 25
MORE: Texas Longhorns Tight End Transfer Expected to Sign With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Tashard Choice Rumored As Dallas Cowboys Coaching Candidate
MORE: Texas Longhorns Look 'Pretty Good' with Arch Manning at QB, Johnny Manziel Admits