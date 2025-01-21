Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns 'Revenge Game' Set vs. National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes

The Texas Longhorns will have the opportunity for a rematch against a Buckeyes team that cut their national championship journey short come Aug. 30.

Emma Hutchinson

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) gets past Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (8) on a run in the third quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025.
Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) gets past Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (8) on a run in the third quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The stage is officially set for the Texas Longhorns to take on the 2025 College Football Playoff national champion in a historic revenge game.

The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 on Monday night to secure their ninth national title. Less than two weeks prior, the Buckeyes stormed past the Longhorns 28-14 in a Cotton Bowl battle where Texas went toe-to-toe with Ohio State up until the last five minutes.

Now the Longhorns will kick off their 2025-2026 season under rising starting quarterback Arch Manning by traveling to Columbus to face Ohio State with hopes of avenging a national championship dream cut short.

Both programs will see some major changes prior to the matchup, as both starting quarterbacks for Texas and Ohio State are headed to the NFL Draft this spring. Manning will replace four-year quarterback Quinn Ewers, while Alabama transfer Julian Sayin is projected to take the spot of Will Howard.

Michael Taaffe
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Will Kacmarek (89) is tackled by Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) and defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Although Texas has lost crucial talent and depth on both sides of the ball to the Draft, head coach Steve Sarkisian has already reloaded with the top recruiting class of 2025, including four five-star commits, and will keep key players such as QB Arch Manning, defensive back Michael Taaffe, wide receiver Ryan Wingo, running back Quintrevion Wisner, defensive lineman Collin Simmons, and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

On the other hand, Ohio State will lose core seniors such as defensive end Jack Sawyer, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who all made plays against Texas.

However, the program returns one of the most elite wide receivers in college football, Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes defensive line might be young next season, but their offense could remain just as dominant if star running back Quinshon Judkins announces his return.

This won't be the Longhorns' first time facing a reining national champion, as they defeated the 2024 title winner, the Michigan Wolverines, in Ann Arbor 31-12 during Week 2 of this season.

Texas now hopes to have a similar victory on Aug. 30 to mark the beginning of a highly-anticipated Manning era and its run as a predicted contender for the 2026 national champion.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Texas Longhorns Top Way-Too-Early Top 25

MORE: Texas Longhorns Tight End Transfer Expected to Sign With Texas A&M Aggies

MORE: Texas Longhorns' Tashard Choice Rumored As Dallas Cowboys Coaching Candidate

MORE: Texas Longhorns Look 'Pretty Good' with Arch Manning at QB, Johnny Manziel Admits

MORE: Texas Longhorns Extend GM Brandon Harris - REPORT

Published
Emma Hutchinson
EMMA HUTCHINSON

Emma Hutchinson is a senior journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin, covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation since June of 2024. Her previous sports journalism experience includes writing and editing for The Daily Texan, where she covered Texas athletic programs such as softball, women’s basketball, football, and baseball. Originally from Washington, D.C., Emma now resides in the Dallas metroplex. She enjoys rooting for the Mavericks, Rangers, and Stars, as well as supporting the Nationals and Commanders.

Home/Football