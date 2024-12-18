Texas Longhorns Baseball Releases 2025 Schedule
The calendar flipping over day after day brings with it a plethora of important days. Of course, the holiday season means Christmas is coming up and will be followed shortly after by New Year's Day. And with the beginning of a new year comes the approach of everyone's favorite season -- baseball season.
There is plenty to be excited for as the 2025 season approaches for the Texas Longhorns. First and foremost, a brand new coaching staff led by Jim Schlossnagle has injected a renewed sense of energy into the fanbase. Pair that with a mix of returning talent and elite recruits and, well, hope is abundant in Austin.
While we still have two months until the campaign officially gets underway, we were finally given Texas' 2025 schedule on Tuesday. And folks, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to who the Longhorns will be playing.
Once again they will be kicking off their season in an MLB stadium, as they head to Globe Life Field in Arlington for the Shriners Children's College Showdown where they will face off against Louisville, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss from Feb. 14-16.
After that they return home for a midweek clash against Houston on Feb. 18, a weekend series against Dartmouth from Feb. 21-23 and then another midweek contest against UIW on Feb. 25. Then back on the road they go to the Las Vegas Classic (Feb. 28-March 2) with games against Washington, Texas Tech and Illinois.
Of course, the true excitement for the upcoming season is Texas' first experience with a full slate of conference matchups in the SEC.
Highlights of their first conference clashes include opening on the road against Mississippi State from March 14-16, a highly anticipated home series against heated rivals Texas A&M from April 25-27 as well a trip to Arkansas from May 1-3.
Ultimately, there will be a lot to like about this Texas squad on paper as they enter the season. However, games are not played on paper, and the Longhorns must be prepared for a stiff jump in competition in 2025.
