Four-Star Bo Ogden, Son of Texas Longhorns GM, Cuts List to 6 Schools
Four-star small forward Bo Ogden has narrowed his list to six schools, according to Joe Tipton.
Ogden is down to Gonzaga, Purdue, Tennessee, Kansas, Virginia and the Texas Longhorns.
The son of Texas men's basketball general manager Chris Ogden, Bo is 2026's No. 45 player in the nation and No. 5 player in Texas, per Rivals' rankings. He is a native of Austin, attending Westlake High School.
What's coming up for Ogden
Ogden has already taken an official visit to Purdue, back on February 8, and the only upcoming one he has scheduled is in Charlottesville with Virginia for September 25. He is reportedly in the process of finalizing more visits.
In his college recruitment, Ogden said he is looking for the following in his destination:
“I want somewhere where I have a really good fit, somewhere I can play early, I want to get that development," he said in an interview with On3's Jamie Shaw. "And somewhere I have a really good connection with the coaching staff. I would say that fit and playstyle is definitely like my number one of what matters.”
His father Chris played at Texas from 1999 to 2003 and stayed on the Forty Acres in administrative roles until 2008, when he became an assistant on Rick Barnes' staff. Chris followed Barnes from Texas to Tennessee in 2015 but returned to Texas in 2021 after time also at Texas Tech and UT Arlington. He is remaining in the general manager role under Sean Miller.
It is safe to say the connection is there for Bo Ogden in regards to the Texas staff. And in a July 15 Zagsblog article, he discussed his relationship with Miller:
“I really like coach [Sean] Miller," Bo Ogden said. "I started to get to know him since he’s gotten there at Texas. I didn’t know him before that, but I’ve really enjoyed getting to know those guys and I like his system.”
When evaluating him at the NBPA Top-100 Camp, On3's Shaw viewed him as a standout performer:
“Bo Ogden plays a clean game, and shows a little bit more than expected with the ball in his hands," Shaw said. "He is a capable straight-line driver and an adept shooter. There will always be lateral questions, but he gives consistent effort and is able to create opportunities.”
Texas on the 2026 recruiting trail
The Longhorns already have five September visits set up with high-ranking recruits -- Austin Goosby,Cameron Williams, Bryson Howard, Taylen Kinney and Deron Rippley Jr.
As Marcis Ponder, Ogden and others are expected to schedule their fall trips to the Forty Acres, Texas has should be in the mix for plenty of 2026 talent.
Miller has expressed his desire to keep recruiting as a core part of Texas roster-building:
"You are going to see us active," Miller said SEC Media Days in May. "I also don't think our entire team, or classes of five or six (recruits) are going to be a part of our future. But getting the right two or three, sometimes maybe even four in a class, and then trying to then add players to the spring, that's our philosophy."
His program has begun preparing for the 2025-26 season, with the Longhorns' full non-conference schedule now released.