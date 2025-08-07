Texas Longhorns Men's Basketball Conference Schedule Released
On July 24, the Texas Longhorns released its non-conference opponents for the 2025-26 season, meetings against Duke, Virginia and UConn on the agenda. Texas will also compete in the Maui Invitational, its first round matchup being against Arizona State.
The Longhorns will transition to an 18-game Southeastern Conference slate following their first 13 games, the conference schedule coming out on Wednesday.
With the back portion of Texas men's basketball's calendar known, the stage is now set for the program's first season under new head coach Sean Miller.
The makeup of Texas's conference schedule
Here is the Texas schedule for their second year in the SEC:
The Longhorns open conference play against Mississippi State in the Moody Center on Jan. 3, almost two weeks after their final non-conference game versus Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 22.
Each SEC team plays all conference opponents at least once in the regular season. Three teams will be played twice, with two of the matchups permanent and one that changes year by year, Texas Athletics confirmed. The Longhorns' recurring home-and-away series are, of course, against rivals Oklahoma and Texas A&M. This year's third is with the Georgia Bulldogs.
After a season in which 14 SEC teams made the NCAA Tournament, it should not be a question that every game on the conference schedule will come with rigor. But Texas's away opponents look especially daunting.
The Longhorns' road games include at Tennessee (Jan. 6/7), Alabama (Jan. 10), Kentucky (Jan. 20/21), Auburn (Jan. 27/28) and Arkansas (March 3/4). Each of these five teams made the Sweet 16 in March Madness last season.
The brutal away slate likely means that the Longhorns will need to capitalize on their home games to put themselves in a reasonable position heading into the SEC Tournament, which will take place in Nashville from March 11-15.
Texas's notable home games are against reigning national champions Florida and Chris Beard's Ole Miss. But, they will also get the only two non-NCAA tournament teams, South Carolina and LSU, at the Moody Center. All three of their two-time matchups in 2025-26 are relatively favorable as well.
If the Longhorns can take advantage of some of their marquee clashes in the opening part of the season and back it up with a respectable performance in SEC play, Miller should have no problem securing a March Madness spot in his debut season in Austin.
Last year, Rodney Terry's team squeaked in with a 6-12 conference record and a weaker non-conference slate. An NCAA Tournament-worthy résumé needs to be earned in the SEC, but Miller's team is preparing for the test as the Longhorns look ahead to contending with the best in the nation.