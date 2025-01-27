Bijan Robinson Earns First Pro Bowl Bid
Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is on his way to the Pro Bowl.
After his second year in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, Robinson earned his first career NFL Pro Bowl Bid. The running back was not listed in the initial roster but was called to replace Philadelphia Eagles' Saquan Barkley, who will be heading to the Super Bowl.
Robinson tallied 1,456 rushing yards, ranking third in the league, with 14 rushing touchdowns last season. The former Longhon led the NFL in missed tackles forced with 117 and ranked third with 728 yards after contact. Additionally, Robinson caught 61 receptions for 431 yards and one touchdown.
A first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson forwent his final year at Texas to join the professionals. In his third season with the Longhorns, he rushed for 1,580 yards, 18 touchdowns, and averaged 6.1 yards per carry, becoming one of the most well-known Horns across the country.
Robinson joined an elite trio of NFL players at the end of the season, becoming one of three players in league history to 50-plus scrimmage yards in 32 games in their first two NFL seasons, alongside Hall of Famers Edgerrin James and LaDainian Tomlinson.
He will have another chance to showcase his talent to football fans in next Sunday's Pro-Bowl. Robinson is one of three falcons to make it to this year's game.
Robinson will represent the NFC in the All-Star game set to kick-off at 2 p.m. central time in Orlando, Fla.
