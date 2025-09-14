Frustrated Arch Manning Admits His Struggles, Vows Improvement
The Texas Longhorns defeated the UTEP Miners 27-10 in their week three matchup at home, but it didn't feel like a win for fans. The Longhorns' offense and quarterback Arch Manning struggled to find any form of rhythm on offense, and at times, looked like a shell of themselves.
The Longhorns faithful even booed their signal-caller at halftime, after he entered the half 5/16 with 69 yards and an interception. Despite the miscues in the air, Manning had two rushing touchdowns, but it still felt off.
Now, after questions were raised after last week's game, and during the week, if he was hurt, both Manning and Sarkisian acknowledged that something is wrong with his mechanics and they will go back and look at it this week.
Mechanics or Confidence?
It's no secret that Manning has had a rough start to the season in 2025. He is currently 47 of 85 with 579 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. Four of those touchdowns came in the week two contest against the Spartans, while he has thrown one interception in all three games of the season.
Now, after questions were raised about whether the Longhorns' signal-caller was hurt, which was quickly put to rest by the Longhorns' head coach, in a rather colorful way, Manning was asked if there was something going on with his throwing motion.
"I gotta go back to the basics and be more accurate, and get my playmakers the ball, get them in space," Manning said. "So come Monday, that's the plan. Get back to it mechanically."
Manning has spent his whole life as one of the top quarterbacks. Always able to place the ball where he wants, and he himself has always prided himself on being an accurate quarterback. Now, struggling to find a rhythm, it looks like it's back to the basics, something Sarkisian even acknowledged post-game.
"One thing when you compress a little bit is you kind of speed up the delivery, but then slow down the delivery," Sarkisian said. "I'll have to evaluate the tape more, but he plays better when he's in more of a rhythm."
While the team has spent the last week denying the claims that Manning is hurt, mechanically, and maybe even mentally, the Longhorns signal-caller has not looked like the same players fans saw last season and in fall camp.
With one more non-conference game against Sam Houston State, the Longhorns will look to find a way to get Manning going before SEC play begins, and they return to hostile environments where getting into a rhythm becomes an even tougher task.
Fortunately, he's motivated to do just that.
“I'm just frustrated," Manning said. "I’ve gotta better than this. It's a little frustrating. It's gonna be hard to sleep tonight, but I'll be back rolling."