3 Underrated Texas Prospects Who Could Sneak Into NFL Draft

Much has been written about the Texas Longhorns' 2026 NFL Draft class, especially projected picks like Anthony Hill Jr., Malik Muhammad and Jack Endries.

While those players deserve their coverage, centering draft discussions around them forces some lesser-known players to slip through the cracks. NFL teams, however, are very aware of just how talented Texas' hidden gems are.

So while the marquee Longhorns will continue to get analyzed and scrutinized, it is important to take a moment to examine some of the Longhorns' more well-kept secrets.

Ethan Burke - Edge Rusher

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Ethan Burke reacts after making a tackle during the first half against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Ethan Burke was a multi-year contributor in Austin, assisting efforts on both defense and special teams. He has a huge 6'6, 270 lb frame with 83" arms to boot.

He uses his massive arms to extend blockers, a skill which he extracts even more value from with his ability to stop ball-carriers with just one free-hand.

He tracks decently in space and can layout and bring down runners with his lengthy appendages.

He played at every spot along the defensive line and excels on stunts and pick-plays regardless of his role in them.

His effort shows up when chasing down ball-carriers and in the closing burst that he occasionally flashed.

He is also one of the best special teams players in this year's draft, with an ability to play on any unit at the next-level.

ETHAN BURKE BLOCKS THE FIELD GOAL KICK pic.twitter.com/HXTWuNLD2Y — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) October 25, 2025

Concerns remain about Burke's non-ability to win around the edge and his first-step, however his special teams-upside alone should land him on an NFL roster.

Cole Brevard - Interior Defensive Lineman

Cole Brevard is a stout, run-stopping nose tackle. Little more, little less.

The Penn State and Purdue transfer stands at 6'3, 346 lbs and made a solid contribution to Texas' front-seven in 2025. He graded- out well, according to Pro Football Focus, posting an overall grade of 72.6.

Despite not registering a sack or quarterback-hit last season, he has sneaky pass-rushing upside as a pocket-pusher, registering 10 pressures and a 67.9 pass-rushing grade.

In an NFL increasingly dominated by widely aligned nine- or seven-technique edge rushers and five-defensiveback nickel packages, run-crushing interior players like Brevard allow teams to play subpackages and pass-stopping alignments, while knowing that they can still hold up against the run.

There is some pro-Brevard momentum building, despite him not receiving an invite to the Senior Bowl or Combine.

Matthew Caldwell - Quarterback

Matthew Caldwell also did not participate in the Senior Bowl or Combine, he also threw just 11 passes last year. However, he made an impression at Texas' Pro Day, impressing in throwing drills and jumping 34".

Caldwell's small sample size was very impressive, as he threw a go-ahead overtime touchdown pass against Mississippi State and rattled off a 50-yard run against Sam Houston State.

While he is still unlikely to get drafted, there is precedent for this type of selection. Matt Cassel carved out a 14-year NFL career after being selected in the seventh-round on just the merit of his pro-day.

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