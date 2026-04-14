Ty Simpson NFL Draft Odds: Cardinals, Jets Favored to Take Alabama Quarterback

We are less than a week away from the NFL Draft, and DraftKings Sportsbook has released a plethora of props for us to dig into.

One of the most fascinating questions for the draft is when Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will be selected and by which team. Fernando Mendoza is the unquestionable top quarterback and No. 1 overall pick, but there are some question marks after him.

Dante Moore and Trinidad Chambliss were the likely candidates to be the second quarterback off the board, but both players have opted to return to play at the college ranks for one more season. That leaves Simpson as the next logical option, but scouts don't generally view him as a first-round talent.

Will teams who are desperate for a quarterback reach for him in the first round? Will he fall to one of the teams with a top pick in the second round? Could he be selected by a team that no one sees coming?

Let's take a look at the odds for when he'll be drafted and by what team.

When Will Ty Simpson be Drafted?

OVER 24.5 (-250)

UNDER 24.5 (+185)

If the betting market is accurate, we're likely going to see Simpson be drafted late in the first round at best. His OVER/UNDER draft position is set at 24.5, but the OVER is set at -250, an implied probability of 71.43%.

What Team Will Draft Ty Simpson?

Cardinals +115

Jets +175

Rams +400

Browns +750

Steelers +850

Buccaneers +1400

Dolphins +1500

Panthers +1500

Eagles +1600

Vikings +1600

Colts +2800

Lions +3000

Packers +4000

Cowboys +4000

Falcons +4500

Texans +5000

The Cardinals are the betting favorites to select Simpson at +115, an implied probability of 46.51%. Arizona is looking for its new quarterback after moving on from Kyler Murray. There's a very small chance (+1400) that he'll be selected by the Cardinals with the No. 4 overall pick, so it's more likely the Cardinals would either trade back into the first round or take him with their second round pick, No. 34 overall.

The New York Jets are the second-most likely team at +175. They are in a similar spot as the Cardinals. They're seeking their quarterback of the future, but there's only a small chance (+7000) they use their No. 2 overall pick to select the Alabama quarterback. The Jets have a second first-round pick at No. 16 overall, so they may reach for him in that spot. If not, they may be able to draft him with their second-round pick at No. 33.

The Rams at +400 are the surprising name on this list, but when you look into it further, it makes sense. Matthew Stafford isn't getting any younger, so taking a shot on a project quarterback could make sense, which could make for a perfect situation for Simpson. At the moment, Stetson Bennett is the only other quarterback besides Stafford on the Rams' roster, so there's an opening for Simpson. If he falls to the Rams' second-round pick, don't be surprised if they take a chance on him.

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