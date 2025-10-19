4 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Win Over Kentucky Wildcats
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns escaped with an ugly 16-13 overtime win over the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday night to move to 2-1 in SEC play.
Texas' offense struggled mightily, finishing with just eight first downs and 179 total yards of offense thanks to some poor play from Arch Manning and the offensive line.
As a result, the four standout players from the game came from defense and special teams.
Colin Simmons
Colin Simmons had a slow start to the season during non-conference play but has found his groove in SEC action.
After 2.5 sacks in the win over Oklahoma, he topped that total against Kentucky, finishing with four total tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. He had just 1.5 sacks during non-conference play but is now in line to be the runaway sack leader on the team once again.
He's also continuing to grow into a leader during his second collegiate season, saying afterwards the whole team helped win the game instead of tossing blame at the offense.
"We're a whole team. It's defense, special teams and offense," Simmons told the media after the game.
Ryan Niblett
There's an argument to be made that Texas could be 0-3 in SEC play if not for Ryan Niblett's special teams magic the past two games.
Had he not returned a 75-yard punt for a touchdown against Oklahoma in Dallas last week, it's certainly possible that the Sooners could have found a chance at flipping the momentum and tying the game in the fourth quarter. Instead, Niblett's score essentially ended any chance Oklahoma at putting together a late rally.
Niblett nearly scored again in the win over Kentucky on one of just two punt returns against the Wildcats. In the first quarter, his 45-yard punt return set Texas up at the Kentucky five-yard line, allowing the Longhorns to punch in their only touchdown of the game.
He then had a 43-yard punt return late in the fourth quarter that set Texas up for a go-ahead 39-yard field goal with 57 seconds.
Without Niblett, Texas would not have escaped Kentucky with a win.
Anthony Hill Jr.
Butkus Award anyone?
The Texas defense had a game-winning performance despite allowing a few big plays late, and Anthony Hill Jr. was at the center of it all. He finished with a game-high 12 total tackles (eight solo) and his second-career interception.
Both he and Simmons showed why they are two of the best defensive players in the country.
Mason Shipley
Dating back to last season, Texas fans know all too well that field goals are far from a guarantee thanks to some of the headaches that Bert Auburn caused the fan base at the end of his Longhons career.
This makes what Texas kicker Mason Shipley did on Saturday all the more impressive. He made all three of his field goals -- including the game-winning 45-yarder in overtime -- and accounted for all of Texas' points in the second half and overtime.
Shipley also had a tough 53-yard field goal in the third quarter after missing a pair of 50+ yarders in the win over Oklahoma.
It's safe to say that the Longhorns have some notable weaknesses, but special teams and the kicking game clearly isn't one of them.