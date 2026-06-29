5 Mississippi State Players Texas Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are one of the most under-the-radar teams in college football entering next season and are primed to surprise fans all over the country.

After a 2-10 2024 season, head coach Jeff Lebby got his team to a much more respectable 5-8 finish in 2025 which included a victory over No. 12 Arizona State and overtime losses against ranked Volunteer and Longhorn teams. Lebby looked to build on that momentum this offseason by acquiring a respectable transfer portal class and bringing back defensive coordinator Zach Arnett.

Now, the team heads into 2025 looking to break out of the SEC's bottom tier and upset teams like Texas. Here are the five players that will be the biggest contributors to them doing so.

The Five Bulldogs Longhorns Fans Should Keep an Eye on

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III catches a pass and scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

No. 5: Canon Boone - Center

The Bulldogs' offensive line is still mercurial at this point of the offseason, which might tempt new Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp to test the group's mettle with exotic pressures. However, those might cost the Longhorns in coverage if heady center Canon Boone can keep things organized.

Boone is the lone returning lineman for the Bulldogs, but his veteran presence should raise the play of the guys around him.

No. 4: Anthony Evans III - Wide Receiver

Anthony Evans III broke out for the Bulldogs last season after transferring from Georgia. He finished the season with 67 catches for 821 yards and four touchdowns.

Things will get harder for Evans, who took 84% of his snaps in the slot last season, with Brennen Thompson gone to the NFL, however he proved last season that he is a reliable and consistent weapon.

No. 3: Fluff Bothwell - Running Back

Speaking of consistent weapons, Fluff Bothwell returns after toting the rock 141 times last season at a 4.8 yards-per-carry clip. He is a powerful battering ram who does not slow down despite a heavy, physical workload.

Bothwell is not the biggest homerun hitter, however another player on this list should help increase his dyanmism in 2026.

No. 2: Kelley Jones - Cornerback

Kelley Jones is among the best cornerbacks Texas will face in 2026. At 6'4 and with elite speed, Jones has all-world-caliber tools that he develops every single season.

2026 could be the year in which Jones puts it all together to become a true shutdown guy on the outside. So, if Texas do not hear Cam Coleman or Ryan Wingo's name called as often as they usually do when the Bulldogs come to Austin, now they know why.

No. 1: Kamario Taylor - Quarterback

Virtually all of Mississippi State's 2026 campaign hinges on the success of sophomore passer Kamario Taylor. The No. 80 player in the class of 2025 started towards the end of last season and put his dynamic rushing ability on display.

Now he enters the 2026 season with a full offseason to work on his passing and for Lebby to draw up plays for him. If he can take a step next year, the Bulldogs will come right up with him.

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