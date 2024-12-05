6 Georgia Bulldogs Players to Watch in SEC Championship
Many people around the country have already started to write the Georgia Bulldogs off like they have passed their prime. A close victory to Kentucky, two losses to Alabama and Ole Miss, almost losing to Georgia Tech and Florida. The Bulldogs have plenty of doubters.
But if there is one team in college football that fully understands the danger Georgia still presents, it's the Texas Longhorns. If it weren't for the Bulldogs embarrassing them on the national stage on their home field back in October, Texas would be undefeated in their first year in the SEC.
And while the Longhorns certainly didn't play their best against the Bulldogs in the first match, it still raises the alarm that Georgia is still a dangerous and deep team that can win any game. So here are the six players that could do the most damage on Saturday against Texas.
1. LB Jalon Walker
Walker has been a reliable linebacker for Georgia, but he was at his best against Texas earlier this season. He is tied for first on the team in sacks at 5.5, three of those sacks were against Texas alone. He also capitalized his performance with a fumble recovery and a season-high eight tackles.
No opponent has ever been too much for Walker, however, who seems to outperform when playing against tough teams. Walker also had 1.5 sacks against Clemson at the start of the season and also eight tackles and a sack against Tennessee a few weeks back.
With the severity of Kelvin Banks Jr's injury still unknown, Walker is poised to be a huge problem for the Texas offensive line. If he gets around the tackles like Cam Williams as he did in October, then the Texas defense better be ready to have to hold the fort down.
2. RB Nate Frazier
The Longhorns dodged a bullet with Trevor Etienne hurt. Etienne was the running back who terrorized them for three touchdowns in October. But his substitute won't be much easier.
Nate Frazier has scored in five straight games on the ground including a three-touchdown performance against UMASS. He is at 587 yards on the year and eight touchdowns and his seen a huge bump in productivity in recent games.
Texas has never had a huge problem defending the run, that was until they played Georgia. Frazier will be a huge part of Georgia's success if they were to win and will probably disappear if they lose.
3. QB Carson Beck
Beck struggled a tad bit against Texas but it mattered very little in the grand scheme of things. He completed 23 of his 41 passes for only 175 yards zero touchdowns and three interceptions.
If the run game isn't as dominant as it was in October, Texas will be in good shape if Beck can't improve and limit the turnovers due to the pass defense and their amazing performance as of late.
But Beck has been better too, in his last three games he's thrown a staggering 11 touchdowns while not committing a single turnover. Yes, one of the opponents is UMASS but another opponent was Tennessee as well.
Beck will probably struggle to not commit a turnover against this Texas defense but if he succeeds, Georgia will have a bye week in the playoffs.
4. DB Malaki Starks
Starks had seven tackles against Texas including one tackle for a loss. Starks has been a reliable defender throughout the season, leading the team in tackles at 65 and with pass deflections at three.
And it was a long game, but it should be noted that Starks had one of his most productive games of the season last week against Georgia Tech with a season-high ten tackles and a pass deflection.
He will most likely be matched up with Bond or Golden for most of the game. Locking one of them up is a big possibility.
5. WR Arian Smith
Smith leads Georgia in receiving yards this year. Despite his six receptions only going for 32 yards against Texas, Smith has been a reliable explosive player for them, averaging 16.9 yards per catch on the season. His biggest game was against Alabama where he caught six passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.
One player who is very similar to Smith would be Matthew Golden of Texas. Both can change the game with their YAC as well as their route running. Texas needs to limit him like they did in October.
6. DB Dan Jackson
Jackson has been phenomenal for Georgia this season leading the team in interceptions (2), pass deflections (3), and is third in tackles (56).
Jackson only had six tackles against Texas but he can be a huge game changer. Last week he punched a fumble out of Georgia Tech's QB to help Georgia set up overtime late in the fourth.
It will be important for Texas to limit turnovers, especially against players like these who are always looking for them.
But it doesn't just stop there, Georgia is talented from top to bottom and Texas will have to play 110% to beat the Bulldogs. It should be an eventful rematch between the two in the SEC Championship.
Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m. CT on ABC. The game is being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
