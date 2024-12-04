Texas Longhorns 2025 Early Signing Day Live Tracker
The Texas Longhorns 2025 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the best in the entire country.
Now, those prospects are starting to put pen to paper.
On Wednesday, Early Signing Day kicks off, and the fireworks are set to begin, with many of the team's top prospects officially signing their letters of intent and becoming part of the program.
There is also set to be a handful of flips and surprising commitments in store, not just in Austin, but around the country.
Follow belong for the latest signings and commitments on Early Signing Day below:
