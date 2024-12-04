Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns 2025 Early Signing Day Live Tracker

The Texas Longhorns 2025 class is putting pen to paper, and officially becoming a part of the program on Wednesday

Matt Galatzan

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates with head coach Steve Sarkisian and teammates after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates with head coach Steve Sarkisian and teammates after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns 2025 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the best in the entire country.

Now, those prospects are starting to put pen to paper.

On Wednesday, Early Signing Day kicks off, and the fireworks are set to begin, with many of the team's top prospects officially signing their letters of intent and becoming part of the program.

There is also set to be a handful of flips and surprising commitments in store, not just in Austin, but around the country.

Follow belong for the latest signings and commitments on Early Signing Day below:

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

