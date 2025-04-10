Absence of Veterans Creating 'Great Opportunities' For Texas Longhorns Newcomers
A number of returning Texas football offensive players are watching spring practice from the sidelines as they deal with injuries. But as tight end Jordan Washington and wide receivers Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr recover, some new faces get to take on the field.
"With Dre and Ryan being out, it's created an awesome opportunity for some young players," head coach Steve Sarkisian said in a media availability. "They're running with the ones and the twos, whether it's Jamie (Ffrench), it's Kaliq (Lockett), it's Parker (Livingstone) or it's Daylan (McCutcheon). These guys are getting valuable reps."
Three out of the four freshmen are four or five-star recruits in the class of 2029, while Livingstone redshirted his first year at Texas after joining the class of 2028 as a three-star prospect.
Sarkisian said his top wide receivers, Wingo and Moore, are working their way back most likely to the starting positions in the fall, but the Texas head coach is not in a rush.
"I know who DeAndre Moore is," Sarkisian said. "I know what he's made of. He's got good rapport with Arch (Manning) last season when Arch played. I know who Ryan Wingo is. He was having a really good spring before he tweaked his (hamstring). He'll be back. I'm not concerned about those two guys."
Redshirt freshman Washington had a good start to spring practice ahead of his first playing season but suffered a collarbone injury.
With Washington out indefinitely, freshman Emaree Winston got some extra reps, as did sophomore Spencer Shannon.
"It's all part of it," Sarkisian said. "That's why we have to continue to recruit towards depth, as much as we're trying to recruit high level players...We need to make sure we are as solid as we can be one through three on a depth chart in any position. Whether it's receiver right now, or tight end right now, that some of these guys are maybe getting a few more reps, especially with a group up from where they'd normally be. It's a good thing."