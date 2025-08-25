Analyst Claims Ohio State Needs To Prepare For 'Arch Madness"
It's no secret that the college football world eagerly awaits the week one matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. One part is to gauge the level of both teams, and the other is to watch Arch Manning make his highly anticipated debut for the Longhorns.
Expectations continue to fly for the quarterback, who, after waiting two years behind Quinn Ewers, finally gets his shot to take over the reins in the Forty Acres. No one has been a bigger proponent of Manning's future success than Paul Finebaum, either.
Finebaum appeared on SportsCenter and said that after his performance in Columbus, the sports world would turn into 'Arch Madness'.
Madness In August
For Steve Sarkisian's squad, the program is yet to find its way to a national championship appearance, but the belief within the program is that changes this season. With a roster loaded with talent, on both the offense and the defense, the Longhorns seem poised to bring back the program's first national championship in over 20 years.
Of course, those expectations begin with Manning, a third-generation college football star in the making. For week one of his first full season as the starter, he will be tasked with getting a win in one of the most challenging road environments in college football. Finebaum doesn't believe that will be a problem for the Longhorns' signal caller, though.
“Guess who? Arch ‘Madness. It’s going to be Arch ‘Madness’ after the game. Manning leads the Longhorns to a smashing victory. I’ve been accused of being a little bit too high on Arch. I don’t think that you can be high enough on this young man. He is outstanding. I know the last name, we all do, but he is ready for this moment, and he is going to perform beautifully next Saturday. I can’t wait.”
One of the loudest voices when it comes to praise for Manning, Finebaum isn't showing signs of slowing down, and this time believes the Longhorns will walk away with a win in Columbus. While Vegas, on the other hand, disagrees, setting the opening line for the Buckeyes as the favorites in this one, Manning's performance will heavily skew the outcome of the affair.
However, Manning doesn't need to be Superman either; the talent around him will support what he brings to the table for Sarkisian's offense, who has talked all summer about the benefits of working with his signal-caller the last two seasons, allowing him to tailor their game plans to work to his advantages. Analyst Josh Pate understands that, too, complimenting the Longhorns roster and their ability to bring out the best in Manning.
"It needs to be the Texas show, just sort of featuring Arch Manning. That’s what I expect.”
For Manning, he's grown accustomed to the eyes of the college football world on him, but the college football world may not be prepared for 'Arch Madness' and Ohio State might not be either.
The Texas Longhorns will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 30th, at 11 a.m. CT.