Texas Longhorns 2025 Week 1 Depth Chart Predictions: Offense
With Texas's season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes now less than a week away, we have a good idea of which Longhorns will be on the field at Ohio Stadium next Saturday.
The Texas offense will look quite different than last year, with turnover across the board. But the depth chart is still as talented as ever, filled with returning names as well as promising newcomers.
Here are two-deep projections for the Texas Longhorns roster ahead of its Week 1 matchup:
Backfield
Quarterback:
- Arch Manning (redshirt sophomore)
- Matthew Caldwell (senior)
With Quinn Ewers gone to the NFL, it is officially Arch time in Austin. Manning will open his account as Texas's permanent starter on the brightest stage there can be in a season opener. It will be a big test for Manning, but also a big opportunity to prove himself out of the gate on the national stage.
Caldwell, who was the starting quarterback last year at Troy, adds collegiate experience to a quarterback room with little playing time under its feet. While the backup quarterback competition reportedly remains unresolved, it will come as no surprise if Caldwell is in that spot as the season gets underway.
Running back:
- Quintrevion Wisner (junior)
- CJ Baxter (redshirt sophomore)
In Wisner and Baxter, Texas has one of the premier one-two rushing punches in the nation. Wisner is possibly the best returning back from the Southeastern Conference, and Baxter returns to the field after missing the entirety of the 2024 season with a devastating knee injury. The duo has the opportunity to be a serious force on the ground for the Longhorns.
Behind them, Texas has a trio of young depth in redshirt freshman Christian Clark, sophomore Jerrick Gibson and freshman James Simon.
Pass-Catchers
Wide Receiver X:
- Ryan Wingo (sophomore)
- Jamie Ffrench/Kaliq Lockett (freshmen)
Wingo could be the breakout player on the Texas offense this season. Accumulating 472 yards as a freshman, Wingo will be able to build off his first-year performance now as one of the Longhorns' primary receiving options. Manning-to-Wingo is a connection to watch in 2025.
Highly-touted recruits Ffrench and Lockett should get chances to shine alongside and in relief of Wingo.
Wide Receiver H:
- Deandre Moore Jr. (junior)
- Daylon McCutcheon (freshman)
Moore is the eldest of the receivers in this two-deep projection. A versatile pass-catcher who thrives out of the slot, Moore could really open up the offense this season and has set big goals for himself ahead of time:
"I want the Texas touchdown record. I want at least 1,200 yards, and I want the Biletnikoff (Award)," Moore said during media availability at the start of fall camp.
McCutcheon brings more potential playmaking to the mix with his speed and further exemplifies the youth the Longhorns boast in their receiving corps.
Wide Receiver Z:
- Parker Livingstone (redshirt freshman)
- Emmett Mosley V (sophomore transfer)
Livingstone will step into an expanded role in 2025 and was seen making plays at fall camp. He's another pass-catcher who Manning could have faith in to make an impact down the field. We expect him to start Week 1 vs. Ohio State.
In his last three games at Stanford, Mosley grabbed 26 receptions for 332 yards and five touchdowns. Those exciting numbers show how Mosley adds a pass-catching option with impressive yards-after-catch ability.
Tight End:
- Jack Endries (junior transfer)
- Spencer Shannon (redshirt sophomore) / Jordan Washington (redshirt freshman)
Under Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns have shown reliance on their tight ends with Ja'Tavion Sanders and Gunnar Helm. Endries should be the next tight end to step into a big role in the Texas offense. A transfer from Cal Berkeley, Endries racked up 623 yards on 56 receptions and two touchdowns in 2024. He has been recognized as a player to watch for the Longhorns this season.
Shannon and Washington should cover the backup duty, both highlighted by Sarkisian as players who have developed substantially over the past year.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle:
- Trevor Goosby (redshirt sophomore)
- Jaydon Chatman (redshirt sophomore)
Goosby showed what he's capable of when he started a game on each side of the line last season. This season, he becomes the permanent protector of Manning's blindside. Named on Bruce Feldman of The Athletic's "Freaks List," Goosby could establish himself as a top-tier NFL prospect as the season goes on.
Left Guard:
- Neto Umeozulu (redshirt junior)
- Nate Kibble (redshirt freshman)
Earlier this week, Sarkisian called Umeozulu's calling card "the physicality and the intensity with which he plays the game." Entering his fourth year in the program, Umeozulu will make his first start in the burnt orange on Saturday against Ohio State.
Center:
- Cole Hutson (senior)
- Connor Robertson (redshirt junior)
Starting 13 games in his freshman season at right guard, Hutson returns to the starting line as a senior. Through three seasons, he has played in 38 career games.
Right Guard:
- DJ Campbell (senior)
- Connor Stroh (redshirt sophomore)
The sole returning starter from last year's offensive line, Campbell will look to be a source of stability amidst the change up front for the Longhorns. Already accumulating 30 starts at Texas, Campbell will transition to the NFL following his senior season on the Forty Acres.
Right Tackle:
- Brandon Baker (sophomore)
- Nick Brooks (freshman)
The starting right tackle position was originally a competition between Baker and redshirt sophomore Andre Cojoe, but Cojoe's season-ending injury means that it's Baker's spot.
In an Aug. 13 ESPN article, writer Billy Tucker named Baker a second-year breakout candidate. While Cojoe's absence brings concerns about tackle depth and strength, Baker could put part of that to rest with a strong performance against the Buckeyes.
Texas versus Ohio State kicks off at 11 am CT on FOX.