Arch Manning Gets Honest About Backup Role: 'It Was Tough'
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has made it very clear that he's not going anywhere.
Taking over as signal caller following the departure of Quinn Ewers to the NFL, fans knew it would take time for the young Manning to officially earn the starting job, even though many fans believedManning should have been under center for the team's College Football Playoff run in 2024.
And even before he made it to Austin, the redshirted sophomore proved that he wasn't a notable figure just because of his last name. He knew he had to earn his share of snaps just like any other quarterback that steps on the field, throwing 115 touchdowns with only 19 interceptions during his time at Isidore Newman High School.
It didn't take long for him to win over the Longhorn faithful once he did take the field at DKR, and Manning made it very clear while meeting with the media Thursday that there is no other university he would want to suit up for, even after spending as much time as he did as a backup to Ewers, which he claims is "worth the wait".
"Yeah, it was tough being the backup, I mean, it's tough in this age of the transfer portal, but I really hope it pays off," Manning said. "Like I said, there's nowhere else I want to be. I want to be at Texas. I have friends here. I love this place. I want to be the quarterback at the University of Texas. Sometimes, it's just worth the wait."
Manning also commended his new quarterback room that features KJ Lacey and Trey Owens, who will look to follow in Manning's footsteps when their time comes to lead the Burnt Orange.
"Yeah, our room is good. KJ and Trey are both really good players. Trey can make every throw on the field, and KJ can make some serious plays with his feet and his arms. We got a good room," Manning said.
And with the comments by head coach Steve Sarkisian on Manning's leadership abilities, Longhorn fans should be sticking with the third-generation quarterback until the very end.
"I think Arch is a naturally competitive guy. I've said this to him before, he's got a very infectious personality. I think people really gravitate to him," Sarkisian said Tuesday. "One of the things I see right now is, naturally, he's leading a group of younger players, especially at the skills spots at the wideout spot. His confidence really helps them. His understanding, his ability to connect to those guys in between series, has been very helpful."