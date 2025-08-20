Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns WR Says 'No Comment' on Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers Comparison

Texas Longhorns fans have been in constant debate about Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers since last season.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are on the brink of officially beginning the Arch Manning era after Quinn Ewers helped guide the program back to national relevancy during his three years with the team.

Manning sat behind Ewers for two of those seasons, even receiving two starts in his absence as non-conference play shifted to SEC action.

Ewers has now moved on after being a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins but it seems that the comparisons between him and Manning just won't go away.

Ryan Wingo: "No Comment"

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning against the Clemson Tigers. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo was asked during a recent local media availability about the difference between catching passes from Ewers and Manning after having played with both as a freshman last season.

His response?

"No comment," Wingo said.

This answer from Wingo was certainly interesting, and only created more questions. Instead of praising both Ewers and Manning, he chose to plead the fifth when asked to compare the two, a respectable decision but one that could have been avoided by dancing around the question entirely.

Nonetheless, it's clear that Wingo has great respect for both quarterbacks by refusing to compare them. Sure, his answer caused somewhat of a stir on social media, but the Longhorns are used to shutting out any outside noise anyways.

Ryan Wingo Spoke Highly of His Bond With Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo against the Clemson Tigers. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prior to that, Wingo touched on the bond he's built with Manning dating back to his arrival last season.

"I feel like me coming in, our bond was good, because he used to text me trying to get me to commit stuff like that. So our bond was already good then. And then, like you say, he did come to my camp (in St. Louis), so it increased from there, because, like I said, we down there together, so we still talking about life, stuff like that. And then we up here now in fall camp, and we up here together all day."

Last season, Wingo played in all 16 games while posting 29 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five carries for 100 yards, highlighted by a 55-yard run in the win over Michigan. 

Wingo is now joined by some new faces in the passing game headed into the season. Texas added Stanford wide receiver Emmett Mosley V and Cal tight end Jack Endries along with three freshmen wideouts in Michael Terry III, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench.

Wingo and Manning will look to begin the season with a bang when the Longhorns kick off against the Ohio State Buckeyes from Columbus on Aug. 30.

