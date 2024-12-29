Texas Longhorns Get Positive Injury Update On Isaiah Bond
The Texas Longhorns got some good news in the injury department Sunday.
According to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond is expected to return to the lineup vs. the Arizona State Sunday Devils in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.
"Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond will play for the Longhorns against Arizona State in the CFP quarterfinals on Wednesday," Thamel said on X. "Bond missed the Clemson game after re-aggravating an ankle injury in the SEC title game. He’s been practicing and is set to go."
Bond, of course, was injured late in the loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, getting his ankle rolled up on in the fourth quarter, and was forced to leave the game. He was also forced to miss the Longhorns first-round game vs. Clemson.
Without Bond, the Longhorns didn't miss a beat offensively vs. the Tigers, attacking with a balanced scheme of run and pass. Quinn Ewers was an efficient 17 of 24 for 202 yards, while the Horns also had two 100-yard rushers with Jaydon Blue and Quentrevion Wisner.
Even with that, however, Bond provides a dynamic to the offense that is absent without him in the game, thanks to his blazing speed and ability to stretch the defense - something the Longhorns will surely need as they attempt to progress in the CFP.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian indicated last week that Bond was beginning to make progress toward a return.
"I think Isaiah continues to make really good progress for us," Sarkisian said. "Obviously, we're quite a ways out. So my goal is that coming out of Christmas, he continues to progress in a positive direction."
Now, it appears he will be ready to roll on Wednesday.
Texas and Arizona State will kick off at noon CT from Atlanta on Wednesday.
