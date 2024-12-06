Are Texas Longhorns College Football's Next 'Superpower'?
Fox Sports lead analyst Joel Klatt has a lot of hope for the future of Texas Longhorns football.
In an interview with The Hardline, Klatt said the Longhorns are a "legit national championship caliber team," but it didn't end there. Klatt doesn't think Texas is a superpower, he thinks it is the superpower.
“I think the future, the next few years, is going to be owned by Texas," Klatt said. "Now, whether they win national championships or not, I’m not totally sure. But I think it’s pretty clear Texas is the superpower.”
Klatt went on to say every dynasty must go through a hurdle, and for Texas, that might have been the 2023 season. Though the Horns went almost undefeated, secured the Big 12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff, Klatt sees the loss to Washington as something that could have been avoided.
"They lost to a team that probably should have won against Washington," Klatt said. "Now you go back and you’re like, ‘We’ve felt it. We know it. We’ve now been to College Station after a 13-year drought with everything on the line.’ This feels like a team that is now seasoned. That is steeled for this type of a run.”
Some other dynasties in the country had to go through their own hurdles. Nick Saban's Alabama had to get past Tim Tebow and Florida, the Chicago Bulls in the NBA had to get past the Detroit Pistons and the Pistons had to get through the Boston Celtics.
The hurdle in Texas' way this season was Kirby Smart's Georgia, who handed the team its only loss of the season. But Longhorn players themselves have mentioned that the Georgia game served as a wake-up call and they had to turn the loss into opportunity.
Texas will have a chance to prove this growth on Saturday as it gets a rematch with Georgia for the conference title.
