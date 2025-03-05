Steve Sarkisian Appears to Fire Back at Cam Newton on Social Media
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't all that active on social media, being pretty selective with his posts.
So when he randomly tweeted out a random quote from Kobe Bryant on Tuesday that read, "Haters are a good problem to have. Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones," fans took notice of the timeliness and quickly came to a conclusion.
Sarkisian appeared to be responding to recent comments that former MVP quarterback Cam Newton directed at the Texas head coach and the program.
Of course, Sarkisian will likely avoid calling out Newton directly but his comments about Texas' culture appears to have lit a fire in Sark and possibly the rest of the team.
Here's what Newton said during one of recent podcast episodes:
"Look, Coach Sarkisian, all that stuff is cool. Building a culture does take time, but having the boosters attached to the University of Texas also helps," Newton said. "Hello? They have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation and probably the No. 1 spend in the nation. C'mon dog. C'mon bro. I'm not trying to discredit the importance of building a culture. It takes time. But come on.
"Any great coach knows that they need great players. Nowadays, these players are a great expense. We're going to look back at how college sports were impacted by NIL and find a commonality that teams who are winning are spending a lot of money. I'm not going to be the bearer of bad news, but I'll be the processor of real news."
The Longhorns are no stranger to negative noise, something they'll hear a whole lot of when they open the 2025 season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug 30.
