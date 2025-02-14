Longhorns Country

Two College Football Legends Pick Texas as 2026 National Champions

The Texas Longhorns are among the early favorites in the upcoming season.

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
With spring practice underway, all eyes are on the Texas Longhorns and the top-ranked recruiting class.

The season doesn't start until late August, but predictions for the season are everywhere. Many analysts have Texas coming out on top, and Urban Meyer from the Triple Option Podcast, who recently released his predictions, agreed.

The former Ohio State head coach shared his top three, with Texas at number one, national champions Ohio State at number two and Oregon at three. Meyer predicted the Tennessee Volunteers to be the tournament's dark horse.

In the podcast, former Alabama running back Mark Ingram also picked Texas for the win.

Arch Mannin
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) carries the ball for a first down in the second quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Right now the favorite, +550, I have to go with the Longhorns, man,” Ingram said. “You’ve got Arch Manning coming. You’ve got [Steve Sarkisian]. What he’s been able to do with that program since he’s taken over. Arch coming in, it’s Arch season now. They got good players coming back. They have one of the best defenses in the country. I think they have good culture. They’ve got the NIL money to go ahead, get whoever they want out of the spring portal, out of the fall portal, retain players.

Meyer initially picked Penn State, but eventually agreed with his co-host.

“I’m going to go with Texas, too,” Meyer said. “Ohio State, obviously they’re loaded and they recruit their tails off., I keep hearing great things. I stood next to him, he’s very slight. But he’s got a great arm, great release, ball gets out fast. Keep hearing great things about him. Yeah I’m going to go, if you’re saying I have to, I’m going to say Texas, Ohio State, in that order.”

Texas kicks off the 2025 season against Ohio State on Aug. 30 in Columbus.

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

