Two College Football Legends Pick Texas as 2026 National Champions
With spring practice underway, all eyes are on the Texas Longhorns and the top-ranked recruiting class.
The season doesn't start until late August, but predictions for the season are everywhere. Many analysts have Texas coming out on top, and Urban Meyer from the Triple Option Podcast, who recently released his predictions, agreed.
The former Ohio State head coach shared his top three, with Texas at number one, national champions Ohio State at number two and Oregon at three. Meyer predicted the Tennessee Volunteers to be the tournament's dark horse.
In the podcast, former Alabama running back Mark Ingram also picked Texas for the win.
“Right now the favorite, +550, I have to go with the Longhorns, man,” Ingram said. “You’ve got Arch Manning coming. You’ve got [Steve Sarkisian]. What he’s been able to do with that program since he’s taken over. Arch coming in, it’s Arch season now. They got good players coming back. They have one of the best defenses in the country. I think they have good culture. They’ve got the NIL money to go ahead, get whoever they want out of the spring portal, out of the fall portal, retain players.
Meyer initially picked Penn State, but eventually agreed with his co-host.
“I’m going to go with Texas, too,” Meyer said. “Ohio State, obviously they’re loaded and they recruit their tails off., I keep hearing great things. I stood next to him, he’s very slight. But he’s got a great arm, great release, ball gets out fast. Keep hearing great things about him. Yeah I’m going to go, if you’re saying I have to, I’m going to say Texas, Ohio State, in that order.”
Texas kicks off the 2025 season against Ohio State on Aug. 30 in Columbus.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Hire Rutgers CB Coach Mark Orphey As New Safeties Coach
MORE: Texas Longhorns Dominate Latest Mock Draft
MORE: Chris Del Conte Announces Change to Texas Longhorns 2025 Football Schedule
MORE: Texas Longhorns New QB 'Beyond Blessed' With Commitment
MORE: Two Texas Longhorns Named to PFF All-Transfer Portal Roster