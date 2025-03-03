Texas Longhorns Owe NFL Combine Success to Steve Sarkisian's Standard
With the Texas Longhorns once again impressing at the NFL Combine, the program continues to prove that head coach Steve Sarkisian knows how to develop at the highest level.
During Thursday's media availability ahead of the Combine, senior tight end Gunnar Helm harped on the fact that his growth would not have been possible without the guidance of Sarkisian through all four years of being at Texas. Helm was one of 14 Longhorns that received an invite to the Combine this year, a significant leap from the zero invitees during Sarkisian's first year in 2021.
Sarkisian was able to discuss just how he's been able to ramp up the NFL production within his program on SportsCenter on Saturday, mentioning that the process begins right when his recruits step onto the Forty Acres.
"I think it's development, right?" Sarkisian said. "One, you look at the measurables that are coming out of high school, height, weight, length, speed, all things of that nature. But then when we get them, how are we developing them within schemes that resonate within the NFL, when they watch our players play, watch them practice, can it translate to the NFL?"
In the case of former Longhorn wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Sarkisian's schemes have made his transition to the NFL practically seamless. Worthy finished out his debut season with the Kansas City Chiefs by earning the team's Rookie of the Year accolade, recording 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns, including the first score of the Super Bowl.
Worthy is not the only Texas Ex from the Sarkisian era that has now become a first-string competitor for their respective programs. Running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, and defensive tackles Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweat all have made headlines this season as they continue building off the legacy Sarkisian helped them found in Austin.
However, being physically prepared for the NFL isn't the only goal on Sarkisian's list for his players. He said that he takes academics and community service training into consideration, as well.
"I think in the weight room, our winter conditioning, our speed training, all of those things matter," Sarkisian said. "What our guys our doing in the classroom, in the community, all those things we want to make sure it's attractive to NFL teams. We try to do our best on that front, I think our players recognize that and they put forth the effort, and I think recruits recognize that, too."
Athletes such as fifth-year senior defensive back Jahdae Barron have praised Sarkisian for his efforts in helping them graduate, while the team as a whole saw 79 players named to the 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll with a cumulative program-best 3.27 GPA.
Fans will have to wait until April 24 to see when and where these former Longhorns end up at the 2025 NFL Draft.
