Texas Longhorns Edge Barryn Sorrell Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
The Texas Longhorns defense will lose yet another crucial starter to the 2025 NFL Draft after already saying goodbye to veterans David Gbenda and Morice Blackwell Jr.
One of the team's staple leaders on the secondary, senior EDGE Barryn Sorrell, officially declared for the Draft on Tuesday through an announcement on X.
The fourth-year defensive end started in all but nine games out of 48 total throughout his career as a Longhorn, and is one of few remaining out of the 2021 class that joined head coach Steve Sarkisian in his program rebuild.
This season, Sorrell became one of four Texas players to record 10 or more tackles for loss and 5.5 or more sacks and is the only one with double-digit quarterback hurries with 12. He finished out his final year with the Longhorns starting in all 16 games and garnering 44 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss of 54 yards, and six sacks for a loss of 37 yards.
In wake of an underwhelming freshman run, Sorrell was tabbed an All-Big 12 honorable mention in back-to-back years in 2022 and 2023. He started in 10 out of 13 games as a sophomore and went on to start in all 14 games for Texas the year after, making himself a mainstay on the defensive lineup early on.
After the team's season-ending loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Sorrell said he wants to be remembered as someone who helped set a new standard for the program, a feat that has surely been achieved with Texas making two consecutive Playoff appearances thanks to the efforts of Sorrell.
"I came here and the culture was different. We had a lot of different things. There's a lot of ups and downs about what everybody was saying about this program, but I just focused on, how can I get better? How can I impact this team? And I feel like I've done that at a good level to get us to this point," Sorrell said. "Now it's just for the guys behind me to take my lessons and things that I tried to teach the guys in our room and throughout this team, and hopefully they can exceed the standard that we set."
Sorrell hopes to hear his name called when the Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
