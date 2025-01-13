Texas Longhorns' Barryn Sorrell 'Blessed' to Be Part of Program Rebuild
Texas Longhorns senior edge Barryn Sorrell joined the program alongside head coach Steve Sarkisian in 2021, and as a result, has lived through the growth of Sarkisian's team.
His freshman year was tough. Texas finished seventh in the conference with a 5-7 record and missed out on a bowl game appearance. The tide shifted throughout the years, and Sorrell finished his college career with two College Football Playoff semifinal appearances on one of the best teams in the nation.
The loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl marked the end of his senior season and potentially his Texas career. Regardless of what the future holds, Sorrell is just thankful to have been a part of something special in Austin.
"It's just a blessing," Sorrell said after the loss to Ohio State. "I'm just so thankful for the buy-in from these guys, because without the buy in from them, we wouldn't be here."
Sorrell had 39 starts in 48 games played across his four years in the Forty Acres and established himself into a leadership position to younger players in the team.
"I was leading, I was preaching certain things," Sorrell said. "But it takes for them to buy in and trust what we're saying, and that's what they did."
The edge played in 16 games his senior year, recording 44 tackles, 37 sacks and 12 quarterback hurries. The Texas defense wrapped the year as one of the strongest in the country with four All-Americans in Sorrell's teammates Anthony Hill Jr., Michael Taaffe, Jahdae Barron and Alfred Collins.
"I'm just thankful that I'm part of this," Sorrell said.
Sorrell is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, potentially joining running back Jaydon Blue, center Jake Majors, safety Andrew Mukuba, receiver Matthew Golden, cornerback Gavin Holmes, offensive lineman Hayden Conner, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and defensive lineman Vernon Broughton as other Longhorns to declare for the draft.
