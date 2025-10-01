Billy Napier Commends 'Incrementally Better' Texas Defense and Steve Sarkisian
Respecting an opponent is an important thing in college football, as most teams don't want to underestimate the competition. Texas football heads to Gainesville this week for its first game of SEC play, and one thing the Gators head coach made clear this week, the team does not want to underestimate the Longhorns' defense, praising the team in a recent media availability.
"I do think that it's a big week," Florida Head Coach Billy Napier said, according to OnTexasFootball. "It's good to be back at home after being away for a couple of weeks, and a good Texas team comes to town."
Texas Defense Looks to Continue the Gators Offensive Struggles
On the defensive side of the ball, Texas has one of the best units in the nation. Through the first four games of the season, the Longhorns have allowed only a total of 31 points, with no opponent scoring more than 14 points against Texas. The one opponent to do so was the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in week one of the season.
"3-1 with a road loss to a really good Ohio State team," Napier said on Texas. "It's evident, you can see, this team's got an identity. [Pete Kwiatkowski] does a great job on defense. I think that they've gotten incrementally better each cycle."
The heart of this defense is the leaders at all three levels, including Ethan Burke and Colin Simmons on the defensive line, Anthony Hill Jr. at linebacker, Malik Muhammed and Michael Taaffe in the secondary. While the defensive unit has many talented players, these are the veterans and standouts who help lead the defense each week.
"Very experienced group on the second and third level at linebacker and then secondary, almost all back," Napier said. "Then good EDGE players and then probably five portal defensive tackles that all have height, length, girth, power that can cause some problems for you."
It wasn't just the defense that Napier praised, but the offense as well. Napier went on to compliment Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian's play-calling abilities and the schemes he conjures every week of the season.
"Sark does a great job with the formation motion, the combination of run, play, pass and then the situational football," Napier said. "They're breaking in a new quarterback, Arch [Manning]...reputation speaks for itself, one of the best quarterbacks in the country."
Manning saw a major improvement in his pass game against Sam Houston, and it seems Napier understands that Texas could enter Saturday's game with carried momentum from the team's last victory. The game is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.