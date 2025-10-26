Giants' Brian Daboll Lost it on Refs After Questionable Call vs. Eagles
The Giants had an awful showing against the Eagles in Week 8, and coach Brian Daboll wasn't enjoying himself.
New York lost running back Cam Skattebo to a dislocated ankle and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott to a concussion, thanks to some friendly fire. Then they got hit with what was, at best, a questionable offensive pass interference penalty, and Daboll lost it on the game's officials.
With 9:46 left to go in the game, the Giants trailing 31-13 and facing fourth-and-11, quarterback Jaxson Dart dropped back and hit receiver Darius Slayton for what appeared to be a 68-yard touchdown. Unfortunately for New York, officials flagged Slayton for interference, nullifying the play.
Daboll couldn't believe the call and yelled at officials while turning beet red. Video is below.
In Daboll's defense, it did appear to be a really tough call, as you can see in the following video.
That is definitely not egregious and looks like the kind of hand-fighting that happens on almost every pass play.
The Giants wound up punting.
That call was just the latest in a long line of awful things that happened to Daboll's squad during a 38-20 loss to Philadelphia that was not as close as the score might indicate. The Giants fell to 2-6 on the season, are now without top receiver Malik Nabers, Skattebo, and Flott, among others.
Daboll is in his fourth season as New York's head coach, and things continue to trend in the wrong direction. After going 9-7-1 and making the playoffs in his first season, the Giants went 6-11 in 2023, then 3-14 in 2024. They have begun this season 2-6, which means they're 11-31 over the past three seasons.
The franchise will likely have a decision to make about Daboll's future soon.