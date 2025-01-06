Chris Del Conte Makes Clear Statement on Steve Sarkisian NFL Reports
The Texas Longhorns are just days away from their biggest game of the season on Friday when they head to Arlington to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Cotton Bowl.
And like clockwork, the distractions have already begun, with reports surfacing from ESPN's Adam Schefter that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian could be drawing NFL interest.
However, when asked by Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle about those rumors, Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte was quick to shut them down.
“We’ve got a game to play,” Del Conte said. “I’m not going to comment. Somebody’s just creating fodder before our biggest game. That’s stupid.”
Recently, Sarkisian was recently asked about potentially heading off to the NFL before the Peach Bowl as well.
Like Del Conte, he also had a very brief response to those questions.
"I have interest in winning on January 1st," Sarkisian said. That's what I have interest in. That's a hypothetical. I'm not doing that with you. I don't know."
That is not a hard no that Sarkisian would not consider overtures from NFL teams. If they come calling, there could be a chance that they could intrigue him.
Even though the NFL is a big draw for college head coaches, Sarkisian has built something special at Texas. He has a stacked roster in place for next season as well, with rising star quarterback Arch Manning ready to take over the reins to the offense.
And while this is certainly something to keep an eye on, it appears that neither Sarkisian or Del Conte are in the mood to entertain hypotheticals at this point.
