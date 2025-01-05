Ohio State's Caleb Downs Praises 'Tremendous' Jahdae Barron, Texas Longhorns
Ohio State safety Caleb Downs joined Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron as a Jim Thorpe Award finalist, with Barron bringing the trophy home.
Despite the connections, the former Alabama player said he doesn't have a relationship with Barron, but praised the cornerback's game.
"He's a tremendous player," Downs said. "He's played really well this year. Watching his film, he's made a lot of plays, and they do a really good job on their defense. But I don't know him personally."
The Buckeyes, who are set to face the Horns in a home-and-home series in the next couple of years, haven't played Texas since 2009, but Downs got a chance to face his semifinal opponents last year in Tuscaloosa.
Downs was a freshman at Alabama when the Horns came to town to take on the Crimson Tide in an upset at Bryant-Denny. Even as a first-year, Downs had an impact at Nick Saban's team, leading the team with eight tackles in his first game and earning the title of SEC Player of the Year. Downs announced his transfer to Ohio State following the news of Saban's retirement.
Against Texas, Downs recorded 10 tackles and one forced fumble.
With some more experience under his belt in relation to last year, Downs reflected on the growth of the Longhorn offense.
"The OC really does a great job of providing a lot of eye candy for the defense," Downs said. "And all the shifts and motions, you have to make sure you're on the same page in order to play a really sound and complete game. They've done a great job this year, and it's let them get to this point."
