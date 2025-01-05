Insider Believes NFL Teams Could Pursue Steve Sarkisian
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are busy preparing for their upcoming Cotton Bowl matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The winner of that game will advance to the national championship game.
While all eyes are on that upcoming matchup, a new report has rocked the Texas fan base.
On Sunday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter made a shocking report. He shared that he thinks NFL teams could come calling trying to steal Sarkisian away from the Longhorns.
Recently, Sarkisian was asked about potentially heading off to the NFL before the Peach Bowl. He had a very brief response to those questions.
"I have interest in winning on January 1st," Sarkisian said. That's what I have interest in. That's a hypothetical. I'm not doing that with you. I don't know."
That is not a hard no that Sarkisian would not consider overtures from NFL teams. If they come calling, there could be a chance that they could intrigue him.
Even though the NFL is a big draw for college head coaches, Sarkisian has built something special at Texas. He has a stacked roster in place for next season as well, with rising star quarterback Arch Manning ready to take over the reins to the offense.
Only time will tell, but clearly this is going to something to keep an eye on.
Right now, there are quite a few teams expected to be looking for new head coaches this offseason. Among those teams are the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears. Other teams could move on from their head coaches at the end of the season as well.
If Sarkisian is interested in the NFL, he could have quite a few teams interested in him.
Hopefully, Sarkisian ends up being back with the Longhorns in 2025. Losing him would be a big step in the wrong direction for a program that looks likely to become a yearly national championship contender.
