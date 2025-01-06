Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Received Hateful Texts After Targeting No-Call
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe has been at the center of controversy in the days following the 39-31 double-overtime win in the Peach Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
A targeting no-call that could have been assessed to Taaffe late in the fourth quarter of that game instead gave the Longhorns extended life, eventually allowin them to hold on for a thrilling win in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. Despite having no control over the result of the replay review, Taaffe revealed when speaking to the media via Zoom on Sunday that he's received hateful messages both over text and social media from random people regarding the play.
"The things that were thrown my way after that game ... I don't think anyone should have to go through," Taaffe said.
With the game tied at 24 with 1:08 left, Arizona State running back Melquan Stovall caught a 10-yard pass on 3rd and 15 and was tackled by Taaffe at the Sun Devils' 48-yard line. Taaffe's helmet made visible contact with Stovall on the initial hit, but the officials didn't rule it targeting upon review.
If targeting had been called, Arizona State would have moved to the Texas 37-yard line following the 15-yard penalty. There's no guarantee the Sun Devils would have pulled off the win in the closing seconds given their issues in the kicking game this season, but the non-call didn't even give them a chance, as they were instead forced to punt.
Texas will now face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday with a chance to advance to the National Championship.
