CJ Baxter Could Be Missing Link to Texas Longhorns Offense in 2025
There is plenty of buzz surrounding the Texas Longhorns as they head into the 2025 season with major championship expectations. With one of the most talented rosters in the country, highlighted by the first year of Arch Manning as the Longhorns' starting quarterback, and a defense that should be one of the best units in all of college football.
Steve Sarkisian, this season, will be able to add another vital wrinkle to his offense as Texas adds one more big piece with the return of running back CJ Baxter, who is coming off a season-ending injury that forced him to miss his sophomore year. Baxter's return to the field could be critical for the Longhorns' championship goals, as Brooks Austin of The Film Guy Network recently explained.
"I think this guy [CJ Baxter] might be the final missing piece to whatever it is Texas's offense might be this year," Austin said. You have to fill in a bunch of NFL guys, fill a bunch of holes there, but if CJ Baxter is who he's supposed to be, if he gets back to what he can be, this is a special offense."
Brooks Austin Breaks Down CJ Baxter's Role as an 'Icer'
Austin keyed in on one Baxter's performances from his true freshman season against Iowa State, where Baxter finished the game with 20 carries for 117 yards and five receptions for 13 yards.
The main focus of the breakdown was an 11-play 56-yard drive in the fourth quarter that melted out the game, with a 6:26 time of possession. In the drive, Baxter accounted for 16 yards on four carries and three receptions, where Austin mentioned Baxter was "tough to tackle." Austin ended the video touting the role Baxter can have in the Longhorns' offense if healthy.
"This is an always fall forward back," Austin said. "Is he the 75-yarder guy for Texas? No, we don't necessarily need that. Is he the pass gadget? No, maybe we don't even need that, but what y'all need is an icer, and I think this is it if he is fully healthy. I hope he is because he's fun to watch."
CJ Baxter's Return is Trending Upward
After the Longhorns' scrimmage on Saturday, Steve Sarkisian talked about what he saw from Baxter and his optimism as the start of the season draws closer.
“I was set on being overly cautious and patient with him in the season," Sarkisian said. I’ve changed my tune.”
With the positive reviews Baxter received from his head coach, it would be no surprise for him to get his first opportunity back onto the field in a big matchup. The Longhorns kick off the 2025 season with a trip up to Columbus to take on the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. on FOX.