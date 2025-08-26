Colin Simmons Delivers Bold Words Ahead of Week 1 Game Vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
It should go without saying that the Texas Longhorns didn't take too kindly to the Ohio State Buckeyes knocking them out of the College Football Playoff semifinal with an 83-yard scoop-and-score touchdown from Ohio State linebacker Jack Sawyer solidifying the team's 28-14 win.
And the fact that the Buckeyes would go on to defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the national championship game definitely wasn't sweetening any deals in the aftermath of the game.
But now, the Burnt Orange are getting a chance to redeem themselves as they face the Buckeyes in their season opener in Columbus at Ohio Stadium.
And it's going to be war.
Colin Simmons Is Ready To Rack Up Sacks
One of the members of the Texas squad that is looking forward to the redemption match is linebacker Colin Simmons, who had a sensational freshman year in 2024.
After having his freshman season ended prematurely at the hands of the Big 10 school, Simmons is looking forward to playing against new Buckeyes signal caller Julian Sayin.
And by playing against, he means taking him to the ground, in hopes of starting his replication of his nine-sack freshman year off with a bang.
"Honestly, I'm just excited that they chose a quarterback," Simmons said in his media availability Monday afternoon. "There's really nothing major behind it, I would say, like, there's no target for him, nothing like that. I'm just glad that they have a quarterback that I'm ready to sack."
Strong words from the upcoming sophomore, who, in addition to his nine sacks, combined for 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and even an interception on his way to being named a Freshman All-American, an SEC All-Freshman Team member, and also taking home the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award last season.
Simmons will also be looking to make up for what he missed in the CFP semifinal matchup, as he recorded four total tackles but was unable to sack the quarterback, Will Howard, during the contest.
Fortunately for Simmons, this Saturday will mark Sayin's first start in collegiate play after appearing in four games for Ryan Day last year, completing five of 12 pass attempts for 84 yards and a touchdown.
However, the Texas defense will also have to keep close tabs on the rest of Ohio State's dynamic offense, which includes running back James Peoples and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
The two teams are set to kick off Saturday at 11:00 AM on FOX.