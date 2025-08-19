Texas Longhorns Star Colin Simmons Sends Subtle Message to New Ohio State Starting QB
As the Texas Longhorns kick off their 2025 season filled with championship expectations from fans and analysts alike, with a challenging Week 1 clash against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes draws closer, with Aug. 30 looming just 11 days away. The Buckeyes have made their decision at the quarterback position.
On Monday morning, the Longhorns found out who will be under center for the Buckeyes, with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announcing that redshirt freshman Julian Sayin will be the Buckeyes' starting quarterback when Texas travels to Columbus. The second-year quarterback beat out former four-star recruit Lincoln Kienholz for the starting job.
With the announcement of Ohio State's quarterback, one Texas Longhorns player had an interesting reaction. As sophomore linebacker Colin Simmons posted a photo of Sayin on his Instagram story shortly after Sayin was named the Buckeyes' starting quarterback.
How's Colin Simmons looking to improve headed into Year 2
The sophomore looks to build off an impressive true freshman campaign, where he filled up the stat sheet, recording 48 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, nine sacks, an interception, three pass deflections, and three forced fumbles. A freshman season that was capped off with winning the Shawn Alexander National Freshman of the Year award and being named a Freshman All-American and the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Simmons will look to be one of the anchors of the Longhorns' defense and projects to be one of the top pass rushers in the country. Therefore, it's no surprise that the sophomore has been selected to numerous preseason awards watch lists: Chuck Bednarik Award, Walter Camp National Player of the Year Award, and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watchlists, and was recently touted as an AP preseason All-American.
Simmons recently spoke at a media availability about what he looked to improve on throughout the offseason, focusing on the finer details and becoming a more well-rounded player as he heads into his second year with in a Burnt Orange uniform.
"I want to say that I've really paid attention to the little things this offseason," Simmons said. "In fall camp, I've really been paying attention to my eyes and my IQ of the game and just getting better at everything that's a part of my game."
Simmons gets his chance to put his words (or in this case, IG post) into action when the Longhorns visit the Buckeyes in Week 1 on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. on FOX.