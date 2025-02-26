Dallas Cowboys Meet With Texas Longhorns' Alfred Collins
Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Alfred Collins may not be the flashiest NFL Draft prospect, but he doesn't need to be.
Collins, a first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American selection in 2024, boasts great size at 6-5 and 320 pounds. Aside from that, though, he's just a generally solid, well-rounded prospect. A jack of all trades one could say.
That's enough to make him a likely Day 2 pick in April, with NFL Network's Lance Zierlein saying in his scouting report that Collins "has the size, talent and alignment versatility to help fortify a defensive front as an early contributor and future starter." In fact, he's already generating some buzz at this week's NFL Scouting Combine.
According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Dallas Cowboys are set to meet with Collins in Indianapolis this week, showing the fifth-year senior has some serious interest.
The Cowboys should be in the market for an interior defensive lineman this offseason. Mazi Smith, Dallas' first-round pick out of Michigan in 2023, is trending toward bust territory, and Osa Odighizuwa is due to hit free agency in just a few weeks. The defense already struggled this season, particularly against the run, so reloading the trenches should be a priority.
Needless to say that Collins would help fix that issue and then some. Dallas' second-round pick, the No. 44 overall pick, is a bit higher than where many project him to go, but if the fit is right, then it would be worth the price.
Of course, the Cowboys won't be the only team vying for Collins, services. However, the team that ends up landing him will probably be very happy on draft night.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: What Does Duane Akina Bring Back to Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Texas Longhorns Legend Michael Huff Welcomes Back Coach Duane Akina
MORE: Surprising Report About Quinn Ewers Injury Comes to Light
MORE: Texas Longhorns Land Official Visit with Next 'Brock Bowers?'