Five-Star OT Sets Official Visit With Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class is coming together quite nicely, and is only looking better each day.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo has scheduled an official visit with the Longhorns from June 13-15. Ojo has also scheduled official visits with Ole Miss (April 18-20), Ohio State (May 30-June 1), Michigan (June 6-8) and Oklahoma (June 20-22).
Standing at 6-7 and 274 pounds, Ojo is the No. 2 offensive tackle prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, according to On3's rankings. He's also the No. 3 player in the state of Texas and the No. 19 overall player in the class.
With Ojo playing at Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas, the Longhorns would be a strong local destination for the elite prospect. In fact, he's even talked about how large a role Texas has played in his recruitment.
"Texas and Ohio State have been the most consistent teams in my recruitment," Ojo told Greg Powers of Dave Campbell's Texas Football. "Texas has been steady since day one, and Ohio State has made me feel like a priority despite the coaching change (Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye to the Arizona Cardinals)."
On3 currently gives Texas an 83.5 percent chance to land Ojo, which is obviously great news for Steve Sarkisian's squad. Oklahoma is a distant second place at 4.6 percent, followed by Ole Miss at 2.6 percent and Ohio State and Michigan at 2.2 percent. This is just an estimate, though, so the Longhorns must close deal before they can celebrate.
