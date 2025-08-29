Arch Manning to Dallas Cowboys Speculation Grows After Micah Parsons Trade
AUSTIN -- All eyes are on the Texas Longhorns as they get set to begin the 2025 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Much of this attention is due to the presence of quarterback Arch Manning, who enters his first full year as a starter after riding the bench the past two seasons on the Forty Acres.
Ask Manning, and he'll sidestep any questions about his potential NFL future, as he should. But following the recent blockbuster trade news out of Arlington, immediate speculation ensued about Manning eventually being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.
Dez Bryant Predicts Arch Manning to Dallas Cowboys
By shockingly trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, the Cowboys showed that they are rebuilding for the future. Jerry Jones might say different, but there is now a real chance that the Cowboys could be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, especially if injuries come into play.
With Dak Prescott entering his 10th year at age 32, it'd be hard to put it past the Jones family for wanting to prepare for the future and select Manning with one of the top picks in the 2026 draft. The massive amount of headlines it could create would also likely be a huge motivator for a franchise that seems to care more about attention than winning, evident by the zero NFC Championship appearances since 1996.
Factor all that in, and it's likely why former Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant made a major Manning-to-Dallas prediction on social media after the Parsons trade went down.
Some were even comparing the situation to the one the Dallas Mavericks went through following the collasal Luka Doncic trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Mavericks ended up with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and selected Duke star Cooper Flagg, who, like Manning, is seen as a potential generational prospect.
All that said, it's doing Manning somewhat of a disservice by talking about the future before he's even began his first season as a starter. He deserves to play out the 2025 campaign in full before any NFL speculation can truly ensue.
But in this age of sports media and with a last name like Manning, things like this tend to be unavoidable.
Last season, Manning went 61 of 90 passing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions along with four rushing touchdowns.
No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State will kick off from Columbus on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.