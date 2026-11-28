The Texas Longhorns stormed into College Station on Friday night and left with a 16-6 win over the Texas A&M Aggies, securing a third straight victory in the Lone Star Showdown since the rivalry renewed in 2024.

After the final seconds ticked off, the Texas band got a chance to lead the postgame celebration at Kyle Field with the players, many of whom jumped into the stands to help "conduct" the fight song and dance together as one.

But earlier on in the night, the Texas band was involved in an unnecessary altercation after an inexcusable action from one Texas A&M fan.

Police Escort Texas A&M Fan Out of Kyle Field After Slap

Texas Longhorns marching band enters Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before a game against the Florida Gators. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the official X account of Texas A&M Police, an Aggie fan slapped a member of the Texas band and was subsequently arrested.

Texas fans immediately had two questions: who was the fan and is there a video?

Both questions were answered.

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Yianni Strait, 22, was arrested with assault by contact and taken to jai, according to College Station reporter Rusty Surette.

It didn't take long after the announcement from Texas A&M police for a video of the incident to go viral on social media.

Take a look:

Shortly after the game ended, Texas fans ran with the video on social media to push an agenda about Texas A&M fans being toxic and trashy, but that's a stretch. Fans from both sides like to use a single example as a representation of the entire fanbase, but it's clear this was just one bad apple.

Though the night featured an unwelcome memory due to an idiotic fan, the band and the Texas players had the last laugh.

Texas linebacker Rasheem Biles was among the players who joined the band. It was certainly a memory he won't soon forget after getting the win in his first and likely only game against Texas A&M.

"It looked like it was turnt up there," Biles said. "I'm like, 'should we go up there?" Then one of the people who was in the band was just like 'yeah.', So we jumped up there. Everybody jumped up there. We got some good pictures. They played a nice song. It was a nice moment. I ain't gonna lie, it was cool. ... Let me get with the drums, boy!"

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