Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has his team two wins away from making the College Football Playoff after Saturday's dramatic 22-21 win over the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.

A month ago, it seemed highly unlikely that Texas would have a shot at the CFP after back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Florida. Since then, the Longhorns have reeled off four straight wins and now need to win their last two to be in the 12-team bracket.

This starts with Saturday's home finale against Arkansas, but as Texas prepares for that game, Sarkisian is being faced with questions about the possibility

Sarkisian understands the reality of tampering while simultaneously realizing that the grass isn't always greener, something he talked about while meeting with the media on Thursday.

Steve Sarkisian: Leaving Texas Hasn't Worked Out for Everyone

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian obviously didn't name anyone directly, but made it clear that players who have previously left Texas haven't always benefited from doing so.

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"We've got a really good place here. We've got a really good product," Sarkisian said. "I'm sure there are other really good places around the country too, but they also know their buddies that left, and there's been a lot of people who have left that maybe aren't having as great of an experience as they thought they were going to have when they did leave our program, and they talk as well."

But that was more of a "big picture" quote from Sarkisian. In the present moment, he isn't putting any focus on how the roster could change this upcoming offseason.

"So it's part of the process," Sarkisian said. "It's part of the world that we live in in college football right now. But I'll tell you what, my focus is on Arkansas, 2:30 on Saturday, and and I owe it to that locker room to have my focus there."

Texas is two wins away from going to the College Football Playoff, and potentially the SEC Championship. Focusing on anything else other than the task ahead would be coaching malpractice.

"I've given it zero focus," Sarkisian said of tampering. "We're in the midst of a championship run, and that's how we view it. And like I said, in our locker room, we've got a highly competitive locker room, and I get it. There's some guys playing 75 snaps a game. There's some guys that aren't playing. There's some guys that aren't playing that are seeing their own development and growth, and they feel like, man, I know my time's gonna come, and when it does, I'll be ready. And there's other guys who are like, you know what, I'm getting better, but I also see what's in front of me, and and and maybe you know next year I will be somewhere else."

"But in the meantime, I want to win a championship with these guys. I've spent too much time with everybody in that locker room, the blood, the sweat, the tears that we've invested in this thing. Let's go finish it the right way, and however long it takes, I don't know how long it's going to take to finish this thing, and then there's plenty of time to do what we need to do. So I'm not concerned."

The stress of building out next season's roster will come soon enough. Texas has a chance to go win a national championship, and Sarkisian understands that.

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