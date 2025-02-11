Expert Predicts Texas Longhorns Outcome for 2025 Season
While spring practice is not even underway for programs across the country, there are still predictions being made in mass ahead of the 2025 season.
This includes season predictions for all 16 programs in the SEC from 247Sports' Brad Crawford, who went game-by-game for each school in his latest way-too-early predictions. So how does Crawford see the Texas Longhorns faring this upcoming fall?
Well, if everything plays out like Crawford projects, then the Longhorns will find themselves back in the College Football Playoff for the third straight season. But they won't just make the 12-team, rather they will be among the top four seeds, as Crawford sees Texas winning the SEC Championship.
"Arch Manning projects as one of the statistically-enhanced quarterbacks, but he's not going to get there until after the season opener at Ohio State," Crawford writes. "That's a brutal game for Texas against the defending national champions. From there, the Longhorns will win eight straight to stay inside the top four before going to Athens in November for the first of potentially two games once again with Georgia."
Crawford projects Texas to finish 10-2. Their only losses came in the season opener at Ohio State and then in November at Georgia. However, even with the road loss to Georgia, Crawford then projects Texas to split the season series versus the Bulldogs with a win in the SEC Championship game.
Texas would be one of four teams to make the CFP, and all of those teams would have a 10-2 record. Alabama, Georgia, and LSU would be the three other teams with the same record as the Longhorns.
As for the predictions regarding the Longhorns, Crawford doesn't exactly make any hot takes. He has Texas losing two of their toughest regular season games, both of which will come on the road, with arguably the toughest coming in the season opener as the Longhorns will kickoff their season with a new starting quarterback and a relatively new-look supporting cast.
The Longhorns will kick off the regular season on August 30 where they will travel to Columbus to face Ohio State.
