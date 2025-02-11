Texas Longhorns Lock In Official Visit Date With 4-Star RB
AUSTIN -- After some nervous feelings on the Forty Acres, the Texas Longhorns managed to keep running backs coach Tashard Choice on Steve Sarkisian's staff as the team prepares for the 2025 season, and his presence is continuing to pay off.
Texas locked in official visit dates with four-star 2026 running back Javian Osborne, as the Forney (Dallas) product announced Monday that he'll be headed to Austin on the weekend of June 13-15. He already made an unofficial visit to Texas on Sept. 14.
Osborne is the No. 8 running back in the '26 recruiting class, per 247Sports. He's received offers from programs like Michigan, Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and many more.
The Longhorns have landed three commitments in the '26 class, with quarterback Dia Bell, offensive tackle Max Wright and receiver Chris Stewart.
Last season, Osborne finished with 188 carries for 1,227 yards and 22 touchdowns along with 10 carries for 167 yards and three more scores.
Choice recently interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys, who have already hired multiple college coaches to the staff of first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. At this point, Choice has a proven track record as arguably the best running backs coach in college football. Add in the fact that he played 3 1/2 seasons with the Cowboys, it's easy to see why he landed an interview with Dallas.
Under Choice's guidance, the Longhorns have sent multiple running backs to the NFL in recent years, including Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), Roschon Johnson (Chicago Bears), Jonathon Brooks (Carolina Panthers) and Keilan Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars). During his time at Georgia Tech, Choice also coached Jahmyr Gibbs, who has since emerged into a star running back for the Detroit Lions.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue, who is coming off a 14-touchdown season, declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. He was projected as a second-round pick in the latest mock draft from NFL.com.
Should Osborne choose Texas, he'd likely be doing so knowing the potential path it could create for him toward the NFL.
