Texas QB Arch Manning Still Manages 'Crossovers' with Brother Heid Despite Longhorns Stardom

During a recent interview, fans got a more in-depth look into the life of the Texas Longhorns' newest starting quarterback, Arch Manning.

Harrison Reno

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) takes a break during practice on the University of Texas campus in Austin, Dec. 27, 2024 ahead of the second round playoff game against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on the New Years Day.
To some, Arch Manning is the latest protege of the family with three Hall of Fame quarterbacks. While too few, like Heid Manning he is just an older brother. Who, according to the younger brother of the soon-to-be Texas Longhorns starting quarterback, doesn't know how to work a microwave.

In a recent interview with Horns247's Chip Brown, Heid, the youngest son of Cooper Manning spoke about his older brother as he steps further into the spotlight on the Forty Acres.

"When I meet new people, they get all excited and ask me about him like he's some sort of superhero," Heid said of Arch. "But to me, he's just the same guy who still doesn't know how to work a microwave. Arch and I are living completely different lives. We do have a lot of crossovers though."

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws the ball during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 30, 2024 ahead of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals. The Longhorns will play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl on New Years Day. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heid is just starting his second semester in Austin as a student at the University of Texas. Where he is now a member of a fraternity, which does allow for a "crossover" between the youngest Manning's world and that of Arch's.

“Arch is great friends with a bunch of my [fraternity] buddies across all grades, and I’ve become great friends with his teammates, and I think having that crossover is important for [Arch], especially [to have an outlet from football],” Heid said. “We spend a lot of time together. We get lunch a lot and get dinners throughout the week.”

So even as the first-year starting quarterback balances being a student and an athlete he is still making time for his family. Another insight into the life of the rising redshirt sophomore's life.

Humility has been a major trait of Manning since Ewers's declaration for the NFL Draft. During a recent interview with ESPN's Marty Smith, the young quarterback talked about his "underserved attention."

Which as he discussed, stemmed from his last name. Manning talked about wanting to earn the attention and stardom that he has attracted since arriving on the scene in Austin. He will get his first chance in Week 1 where the Longhorns will travel to Columbus and face the Ohio State Buckeyes in a rematch of last season's College Football Playoff Semifinal.

