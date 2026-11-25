The job isn't finished, but the Texas Longhorns have to love where they stand as the regular season finale approaches. On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff Committee revealed its latest rankings and it heavily favored the Longhorns.

Texas moved up two spots to No. 3 in the CFP rankings, surging past Alabama and UCLA. Only Georgia (No. 1) and Utah (No. 2) remain ahead of the Longhorns, with Notre Dame closely behind at No. 4.

On Friday night, Texas will travel to College Station to face Texas A&M. With the latest rankings, Steve Sarkisian's team knows what it must do.

Take Care of Business and the Path is Clear

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns will likely be in the CFP regardless of Friday's result. However, Texas controls its destiny. If the Longhorns handle a 4-7 Aggies team, they'll be in the SEC Championship with a chance to claim the top seed.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Sure, anything can happen in a rivalry game, but Texas has gotten the best of Texas A&M, winning by a combined 20 points over the last two contests. If the Longhorns are serious about their national championship aspirations, they can ease the path with wins over the Aggies and the Bulldogs.

That isn't a luxury Texas had even a week ago. The CFP Committee moved the Longhorns ahead of Alabama, so a win on Friday would likely guarantee them a top-three seed. If the season were to end today, Texas would play the winner of Alabama and Texas Tech. Avoiding the first round of the CFP would ensure an injury-ridden team could get an extra week of rest.

A Wide Open Field

The Utes remain the lone undefeated team in the field, but this year has proven that anyone can beat any team. Georgia has looked invincible for most of the season, but even it lost to Auburn.

The Longhorns aren't a perfect team, as illustrated by their losses to Oklahoma and Florida. The offense has looked inconsistent, and key injuries have prevented the team from reaching its full potential.

However, if Texas is going to make that push to the national championship game, this is the year to do it. With the CFP expanding to a 24-team field next season, this could be the Longhorns' best opportunity to win the title. Securing the top seed would make the path easier.

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