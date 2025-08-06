Former Texas Longhorns Safety Re-Signs With Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans are bringing back one of their best defensive options for the 2025 season.
Per reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Texas Longhorns safety Quandre Diggs is re-signing with Tennessee for another season. He had been unsigned up to this point in the offseason after playing the 2024 campaign with the Titans,
Diggs has been a steady defensive option for the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks in addition to the Titans.
Diggs Coming Off Season-Ending Injury
Diggs recorded 42 total tackles in just eight games played last season before a Lisfranc fracture prematurely ended his year.
After spending a full four years at the Forty Acres from 2011-2014 under head coaches Mack Brown and Charlie Brown, Diggs was selected by Detroit in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft with the 200th overall pick.
After five seasons in Motor City, Diggs was traded to the Seattle Seahawks midway through the 2019 season, which is where many would say that Diggs' full potential was unlocked.
In the five games he played with Seattle to end 2019, he recorded three interceptions for 99 yards and even a 44-yard pick-six.
Over the next three years, from 2020 to 2022, Diggs was named a Pro Bowler.
Through those three seasons, his first three full years in Seattle, he totaled 229 tackles, 24 passes successfully defended, and 14 interceptions.
After being released by the Seahawks following the conclusion of the 2023 season, Diggs signed with the Titans in August of 2024, making his eight starts for the team before the foot injury ended his season with the team.
Diggs' Career at Texas
Diggs' time in Austin was also notable for his defensive abilities, where he started 49 of the 52 games he played.
Following his freshman year in 2011, he was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. He also earned a spot on the Freshman All-American team as well as the second-team All-Big 12, the latter he was also named to after his senior year in 2014, and was given an honorable mention for the team in his junior year.
At Texas, his 11 career interceptions tied for ninth on the school's all-time interceptions list and his 37 career pass breakups ranked in the exact same spot.
Diggs returning to the Titans will allow him to play alongside his younger cousin, quarterback Cam Ward, whom the Titans selected with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.