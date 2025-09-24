Florida Gators Get Positive Injury News on DJ Lagway Before Texas Longhorns Game
The No. 10 Texas Longhorns saw an impressive return to form last Saturday as they shut out the Sam Houston State Bearkats by a score of 55-0, giving them just enough confidence moving forward as they head into their bye week this Saturday before opening up their second season of SEC competition against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.
And after Florida quarterback DJ Lagway was seen in a walking boot shortly after their game against the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes this past Saturday, questions quickly arose about Lagway's status for their October 4 game.
However, Gators head coach Billy Napier was quick to shut down any other speculations and doubts about his signal caller's status.
Lagway Is "Fine" After Supposed Injury Last Saturday
Per CJ Vogel OnTexas Football, the Florida coach said that his young star was "fine" despite his recent appearance in the boot, saying that Lagway simply "got stepped on" during their 26-7 loss to their in-state opposition.
While Napier was talking about Lagway physically being stepped on, which is painful enough as is, the entire Gator team was hypothetically stepped all over by the 'Canes squad, as Lagway completed 12 of his 23 attempts for only 61 yards, and carried the ball eight times for -8 yards.
The offense struggled heavily throughout the night, failing to convert a single third down as they went 0-for-13 while converting half of their fourth down attempts, achieving only seven first downs in the entire 60 minutes.
The lone score for the Gators came from a seven-yard scoring run by running back Jadan Baugh late in the third quarter, but a 13-point fourth quarter sealed the deal for Miami and quarterback Carson Beck.
The Longhorns simply had their way with the Gators last year when the team visited Austin last November, a 49-17 win that saw Aidan Warner start at quarterback over Lagway and Graham Mertz, who had suffered a torn ACL at that point in the season.
Quinn Ewers threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns with receiver Matthew Golden hauling in two of them as the Longhorns hung up 42 points on Florida before kicker Trey Smack finally booted a 23-yard field goal through the goal posts to put the team on the board midway through the third quarter.
Lagway, who began the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite, has struggled heavily through the first four games of the season, throwing for 690 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions.
The Horns and Gators are both on a bye this upcoming Saturday before they meet up in Gainesville next Saturday at 2:30 PM.