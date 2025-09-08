Former Longhorns Show Up in Strong Numbers in One NFL Matchup
The 2025 NFL season officially kicked off this past weekend, and several former Texas Longhorns took the field to represent their respective professional programs.
Six former Texas players took part in the matchup between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans alone, some appearing in their first-ever regular-season NFL game.
Although some of them line up on opposite sides of the line of scrimmage now, the relationship among these players seems to remain healthy off the field.
Longhorns in the Broncos vs. Titans matchup
Tight end Gunnar Helm, safety Quandre Diggs, and defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat all represented the Titans, while safety Brandon Jones, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, and cornerback Jahdae Barron belong to the Broncos.
As 2025 NFL draftees, this game served as a professional debut for both Barron and Helm. The two shared many games together throughout their collegiate careers, and Sunday’s matchup allowed them to share this introduction to their next chapters with each other. Helm recorded one reception for 16 yards in the matchup, and Barron added one tackle to the Broncos’ defensive effort.
With the exception of Ehlinger, who holds the third spot in the Broncos’ quarterback depth chart, each of the former Longhorns between the Broncos and Titans saw the field during this game.
Jones accumulated three solo tackles and seven total tackles, helping Denver’s defense hold the Titans to just 12 points. Diggs and Sweat each contributed two solo tackles to the Titans’ defense, with Diggs also tallying one assisted tackle.
The Broncos ultimately won the game with a final score of 20-12 after four tight quarters.
Postgame picture
As far as the camaraderie amongst the matchup’s former Texas players goes, it seems that the game’s final score didn’t cause any turmoil within the group. They all came together on the field after the game’s conclusion to take a photo, putting their horns up.
Texas football posted a video of the interaction on X [formerly Twitter], and it also captures them talking with one another after capturing the photo.
The Longhorns are a program known for helping players achieve their NFL dreams, especially recently, and seeing recent members of the program find success at the next level could help motivate those currently playing at Texas.
As the NFL season continues moving forward, it’s possible that fans will get to see their former college favorites slide into more prominent roles within their respective professional organizations.