Former Texas Coach Brennan Marion Surfaces As Candidate for Oklahoma OC Job
Standing at a 4-4 record on the season so far and having only one win in the SEC as first-year contestants, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables must now call in reinforcements to alleviate a struggling offensive production.
Venables fired offensive coordinator Seth Littrell on Oct. 20 following a devastating 35-9 loss to South Carolina the day prior, a game where the Sooners were sacked nine times and allowed four turnovers.
Now on the hunt to find a replacement, Venables might have to call in some help from a former Texas Longhorn. According to On3 reports, there are five candidates that could be in contention for the position, including Brennan Marion, who served as the Longhorns' passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2022.
Although Marion's stint at Texas wasn't long-lived, he helped convert a 5-7 season in 2021 into a 8-5 record and bowl appearance in 2022. He also helped in the process of recruiting five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook as part of the class of 2023. Shortly after, Marion become a hot commodity in the college football coaching world, known for his innovative "Go-Go Offense" scheme, and he left the Longhorns to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the University of Las Vegas at Nevada.
With the Rebels, Marion made an immediate impact, assisting in a school-record of six games with 40 or more points scored and recording 10 consecutive games with 24 or more points scored during the 2023 season. In just his first year with the team, he earned Mountain West Wire Coordinator of the Year honors and was named as a Broyles Award nominee, given to the best assistant coach in college football.
Marion's second season has not been exactly ideal so far, as UNLV saw the departure of its starting quarterback Matthew Sluka after four games due to NIL complications. But Marion has been making the best out of the situation with backup quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams. The Rebels offense currently ranks fifth in the nation in average points per game with over 41.1 while also averaging over 400 offensive yards per contest.
There's no doubt that if Venables decides to bring Marion on board, the former Texas Longhorn will find himself as a household name among SEC coaches and will be given the opportunity to develop talent at the highest level.
