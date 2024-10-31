'Very Mature:' Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Continues to Fill Jordan Whittington Role
Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr has big shoes to fill. He models his game after former Longhorn Jordan Whittington and head coach Steve Sarkisian has nothing but high praise for the young wide receiver.
Moore stepped up in the offseason after injuries to the running back room shuffled around the wide receiver lineup, moving him into a bigger role.
"I thought DeAndre did something that was very mature last season," Sarkisian said. "I think he realized, okay, I'm not a front-line guy, and how do I learn from the guys that do it the right way? He literally watched Jordan Whittington every day, and has tried to emulate Jordan every day. We all know how I feel, and everybody in our organization feels about J-Whitt and the leadership he provided, and his willingness to do the dirty work. It wasn't about the stats ever for him and DeAndre came into this season in spring ball, in summer, in training camp, with that same mentality."
His willingness to work hard and adaptability has paid off, as he now has five touchdowns on the season. Last year, he played in 10 games but did not record a catch. Through eight games this season, he has 17 catches for 249 yards.
Moore stayed patient early in the season when he wasn't getting as many targets.
"The credit I give him is early on in the year, I think he went two games without a catch and but he was starting in the same role that J-Whitt was playing," Sarkisian said. "And never did he lose that leadership, lose that energy, willing to do the dirty work."
Whittington was not Texas' highest-targeted wide receiver in 2023 but stepped up in the moments when it mattered most. Whittington had a season-saving first down catch in the Sugar Bowl against Washington to put Texas in position to score.
The now LA Charger was also a known leader off the field, a quality that Moore has tried to emulate. With several of Texas' wide receivers leaving for the NFL draft in 2024, he became one of the veteran faces in the receiver room.
Last year, Sarkisian described Whittington as the most respected guy in the locker room. Now, he has similar praise for Moore.
"He's had some games where he's really reaped the benefits of just staying positive, continuing to work," Sarkisian said. "But I know this, he has got a ton of respect in that locker room, from his peers, about the work ethic, what he puts into it, the team player that he is, his willingness to play on special teams. And so I think everybody's happy and excited for him, but also I think he's earned that voice because of what he does, and so when he speaks up, I really think our team listens."
With the bye week, Moore and the Longhorns will return to Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 9 at 11 AM to take on the Florida Gators.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders Enters Texas Longhorns QB Debate
MORE: Carolina Panthers Debut Could Be on Horizon For Texas Ex Jonathon Brooks
MORE: Steve Sarkisian 'Really Proud' of Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm
MORE: Texas Longhorns Have A Lot to 'Clean Up' During Bye Week